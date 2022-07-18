Nothing seemed to rattle Makenna Hostetler on Sunday and her unflappability catapulted her to victory at the Women’s City Tournament, a 36-hole event at Chestnut Hills Golf Course that saw her finish at 5 over and one stroke ahead of Cassidy Ayres.
Hostetler, 22, came into the day two strokes back of the pace, set by five-time champion Lori Stinson and Bishop Dwenger’s Amy Frazier.
No problem.
Hostetler faced the torrential rain that Mother Nature threw at Chestnut Hills all day.
No problem.
Hostetler even shrugged off a gasp-inciting three-putt bogey on the par-4 17th hole, which put her one stroke back of Ayres, an incoming junior at Homestead
“I actually had no idea where I was standing on the leader board at that point. I’ve had the shakes a little bit on shorter 3-foot putts, and I knew that one was going to be a breaker. I thought, ‘If I miss it, OK, it’s not the end of the world,’” said Hostetler, who found out from her caddie on the walk from 17 to 18 that Ayres, one group ahead, had taken the lead.
“So, when we went onto 18, I was like, ‘OK, let’s try to get a birdie out of this.’ ”
That’s exactly what Hostetler did on the par-5 18th to get her first victory in the City Tournament. She hit a driver, then a 6-iron over water that traverses the doglegging fairway, then a 58-degree wedge from 68 yards out and finally a 13-foot birdie putt to complete a 2-over 74 – all just after Ayres three-putted for bogey to finish the final round with a 73, the best score of the day.
“I live like 5 minutes from this course and I’m out here almost every day during the summer,” said Hostetler, a Homestead graduate who is pursuing a master’s degree at Indiana Wesleyan University, for which she was an all-conference golfer last year with a 78.7 stroke average and has one more season of eligibility.
“It was really fun to win here. I won here in high school a couple times. … I’ve grown up here and (head professional) Gary Gant gave me lessons here, and it’s just been awesome.”
Homestead’s home course for years has been Chestnut Hills, benefiting Hostetler and Ayres because they know its twists and turns and how to avoid the danger areas.
“You have to play really safe, especially off the tees here. You can’t hit driver everywhere or try to be overly aggressive,” said Ayres, 16. “You’ve got to play it safe on the tee shots, then lay up a couple times. Overall, it’s just staying out of the hazards because there are a lot and it’s pretty tight.”
Ayres entered the final round in fourth place at 5 over, then became one of the youngest in the history of the event – which began in 1931 – to get so close to the title. That accomplishment wasn’t lost on her, and she said she was “happy” with the result despite the late-tournament events that swung things in Hostetler’s favor.
“I was just trusting my dad all day with what clubs he was giving me, and just full out swinging them and trusting his lines,” said Cassidy Ayres, whose father, Chad, the head professional at Fort Wayne Country Club, was her caddie. “I think I had gotten the green speeds down pretty well. So that helped a lot.”
Frazier, 17, an incoming senior at Bishop Dwenger, posted a 79 and finished in third place at 8 over.
Tying for fourth place at 9 over were: Casey Bunner, a Purdue Fort Wayne graduate student, who had a 74; and Skylar Whitman, a Northrop graduate who plays for Siena Heights and carded a 75. Kailey Behrens, a Homestead graduate who plays for Taylor University, shot a 76 and placed sixth at 12 over.
Five-time champion Michelle Smith (who shot a 77), Eliza Saal (78) and Megan Yoder (79) tied for seventh at 13 over. Stinson (85), a five-time winner, placed 10th at 14 over. Emma Schroeder (83), the 2021 champion, tied for 15th at 19 over.
The Fort Wayne Women’s Golf Association’s marquee event was pared from three to two rounds this year, after feedback from players, many of whom have busy summer tournament schedules. There were 75 participants – Jodi Clark was the senior champion at 17 over and Jackie Raftree the super senior winner at 21 over – but the FWWGA would like more high-school and college players to get involved in future City Tournaments because they’re great preparation heading into their competitive seasons.
“We’ve been trying to spread the word and get that going,” said Stinson, the tournament director. “For those of us in the elder generation, that’s what we all did (when we were their ages). Hopefully we can continue to get those girls in because it’s two weeks before the high-school season starts for them, so it’s a perfect time.”
Schroeder, a former Homestead and PFW player, agreed.
“There’s a way that older players look at a course, and it can be different,” she said. “Me, back in high school, I was just kind of swinging and hitting, hoping it ended up good. Now, I have a plan and you just want to execute it.”
Just like Hostetler did to get her victory.
“My chipping really kept me in the game,” she said. “I got up-and-down a lot. I didn’t really hit that many greens, but I made some key putts – like I did on the last green – and just played my game all day.”