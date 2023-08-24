Grace College's 16th ranked men’s soccer bested visiting No. 13 Oklahoma Wesleyan 2-0 on Thursday night.
Nelu Calcai scored the game winning goal at the midpoint of the opening stanza, and Jaun Garcia added the insurance marker just minutes into the second half.
Both teams probed early in the top 20 matchup, but it was OKWU who had the first scoring chance. The Eagles found an opening in the Lancers defense on the counter attack, but Mateo Conci was up to the task to save the Eagle’s chance.
The Lancers mustered a response when Martim Sequeira began to find creases in the Eagle defense and a pair of dangerous scoring chances.
OKWU again threatened with a pair of shots. This time Conci got help from 30 who blocked a point blank shot to keep the game deadlocked.
At the half both teams had tried eight shots. OKWU held a 3-2 corner kick advantage.
Grace threatened early in the second half, as nearly every counter attack push from the Lancers ended in a scoring chance.
10 minutes into the second half, Grace once again used clinical passing to double their lead.
Grace built up the attack from midfield as Calcai and Sequeira moved the ball forward and Garcia blasted a shot past the keeper to give Grace the two-goal lead.
Conci made a timely save at the midpoint of the period to help the Lancers maintain the lead.
Grace held a 16-13 shot advantage. The teams combined for 10 yellow cards.
Grace will be back in action on Saturday when they play host to Governors State.