The Grace women’s volleyball team completed a perfect week at home, sweeping Saint Francis en route to the team’s sixth-straight victory.
Grace now sits at 13-2 with a 4-0 mark in Crossroads League play, tied atop the league standings with No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan.
The first set was the most hotly contested of the three. USF began the match sharply with a 7-2 lead. The Cougars remained in front for most of the set as Grace struggled to make a dent in the deficit.
Grace pulled to within two on two occasions, eventually pulling even at 23-23. A pair of USF timeouts could not slow Grace’s surge. A timely ace from Liz Schmidt put Grace on top, and Anna Ballengee finished off the set (27-25) with a kill on the final point.
Alisha Leffring charged Grace’s attack in the set with five kills on eight swings.
Grace was dominant to begin the second set. USF had to burn both of its timeouts early as Grace rolled in front 15-7.
The Cougars did their best to keep pace, gradually eating away at Grace’s lead. USF pulled to within three at 23-20, but two USF miscues on the next two plays gave Grace the 25-20 victory.
The Lancers wasted little time taking the lead in the third set. Back-to-back kills from Leffring put Grace ahead 13-7.
Grace’s defense gave USF little room to attack; the Cougars had eight attack errors and hit .000 as a team.
The Lancers cruised to the final 25-17 victory to complete the sweep.
Leffring led all players with 10 kills at a .400 percentage. She also had a solo block and three block assists.
Livia Tate finished with five kills and three block assists, and Jadyn Ross added four kills and seven digs.
Morgan Syoen finished with 17 assists and four digs, and Riley Owens had 12 assists and five digs.
McKenzie Stakely paced Grace with 13 digs, Liz Schmidt had 10 digs, Katie Swanson pounded out eight kills, and Ballengee added five kills.
Grace finished with 38 kills at a .183 percentage compared to St. Francis’s 32 kills and .083 percentage.
The Lancers will be on the road three times next week. Grace will play at No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan on Wednesday, Marian on Friday and Spring Arbor on Saturday.