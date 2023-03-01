Grace’s men’s basketball team completed one of its most successful regular seasons in its 66-year history and Wednesday they reaped some individual awards for their efforts..
The Lancers won the rossroads League regular season championship as well as the postseason tournament title.
As a result, the No. 4 Lancers (28-3) earned a plethora of postseason awards from the Crossroads League.
Scott Moore was named the Crossroads League Coach of the Year for the second time in his four-year head coaching career (three times counting the women’s tennis league Coach of the Year he won in 2016).
Elijah Malone and Frankie Davidson both earned First Team All-League recognition, Jakob Gibbs was a Second Team All-League honoree, and Cade Gibbs was honorable mention for All-League.
Malone and Jakob Gibbs also landed two of the five spots on the league’s All-Defensive Team.
Grace was named as a host site for the NAIA First and Second Round, which will be Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be the first time Grace has played host to NAIA national tournament games in team history.
The full 64-team bracket will be revealed Thursday on the NAIA’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The bracket will unveil the three teams who will join Grace in the Winona Lake portion of the NAIA tournament. The winner of the Winona Lake Bracket will advance to the NAIA’s final site in Kansas City.