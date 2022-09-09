Kobe Meyer’s touchdown pass to Tanner Whitman with 29.1 seconds to go lifted Heritage to a 28-27 victory over South Adams Friday in Monroeville, the first win for Heritage over the Starfires since 2015.
The Patriots stand as the only 2-0 squad in the ACAC, improving to 3-1 overall in knocking off previously unbeaten South Adams (3-1, 1-1), which entered ranked No. 3 in Class A.
CARROLL 38, NORTHROP 0: At Spuller Stadium, the Chargers (4-0, 4-0 SAC) continued their run through the early part of the schedule, holding the Bruins (1-3, 1-3) to 23 yards of offense.
SNIDER 42, SOUTH SIDE 0: At Archer Field, Luke Haupert threw for three touchdowns for the Panthers (3-1, 3-1 SAC).
Freshman Robert Murphy averaged 40 yards on five punts for the Archers (0-4, 0-4).
LEO 28, NEW HAVEN 12: In New Haven, the Lions (2-2, 1-1 NE8) saw two players – Max Loeffler (140) and Brett Fuller (126) – eclipse the century mark in rushing yards.
Mylan Graham caught six passes for 195 yards for the Bulldogs (2-2, 1-1).
NORWELL 48, BELLMONT 0: In Decatur, the Class 3A No. 6 Knights scored early and often – Kline Neuenschwander’s 50-yard reverse on the first offensive play, two rushing touchdowns from Tim Bonjour in the fourth quarter – to take the NE8 tilt. Norwell (4-0, 2-0) stayed tied atop the conference standings, while Bellmont (0-4, 0-2) remained winless in its last six games.
EAST NOBLE 56, DEKALB 33: In Kendallville, the Knights (3-1, 2-0 NE8) stayed unbeaten at home against the Barons (1-3, 0-2) dating back to 1998 as Michael Mosley and Tyson Reinbold each scored three times.
COLUMBIA CITY 41, HUNTINGTON NORTH 0: In Columbia City, Stratton Fuller scored a pair of first-half touchdowns as the Eagles (3-1, 2-0 NE8) gained 611 yards of total offense and extended the conference losing streak to six for the Vikings (1-3, 0-2).
ADAMS CENTRAL 48, JAY COUNTY 7: In Monroe, it took just 72 seconds for the Class A No. 2 Flying Jets (4-0, 1-0 ACAC) to take a 14-0 lead.
Adams Central holds a 9-0 record against Jay County since the Patriots joined the ACAC, winning by an average margin of 37.3 points.
BLUFFTON 27, WOODLAN 6: In Bluffton, Anthony Cruz ran for 177 yards on 30 attempts for the Tigers (2-2, 1-1 ACAC), while Drew Fleek gained 137 yards on 15 carries for the Warriors (1-3, 0-2).
EASTSIDE 28, CHURUBUSCO 6: In Butler, the Blazers picked up their fourth straight victory over the Eagles in the Northeast Corner Conference division opener for both squads.
Eastside (2-2, 1-0 NECC Small) saw Briar Munsey, Dax Holman and Carsen Jacobs each rush for touchdowns, while Riley Buroff threw for the only score for Churubusco (2-2, 0-1).
ANGOLA 26, WEST NOBLE 7: In Angola, Tyler Call ran for two touchdowns as the Hornets (2-2, 1-0 NECC Big) handed the Chargers (3-1, 0-1) their first loss of the year.
CENTRAL NOBLE 20, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 0: In LaGrange, sophomore Brody Morgan threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Cougars (1-3, 1-0 NECC) secured their first win of the season.
WARSAW 19, CONCORD 0: In Dunlap, the Tigers (4-0, 2-0 Northern Lakes Conference) knocked off the reigning NLC champs in dominant fashion, holding the Minutemen to minus-31 rushing yards to pick up their first victory at Jake Field since 2009.
WAWASEE 45, PLYMOUTH 28: In Plymouth, the Warriors (1-3, 1-1 NLC) handed the Rockies their 15th consecutive defeat as Derek Bontrager returned an interception 63 yards for a touchdown just 10 seconds before halftime.