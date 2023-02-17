New Haven sophomore Easton Doster kept his perfect record intact and his dream of winning a state championship alive Friday, posting a 6-4 victory over Columbus North’s Justice Thornton in an opening-round match at 132 pounds at the 85th Annual IHSAA Wrestling State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Three area wrestlers won their matches in the first session Friday, which featured the 106-145 pound weight classes, guaranteeing a spot in the top eight and a chance to compete today for a state title. The second session, which includes the 152-285 pound classes, starts at 5:30 pm.
The quarterfinals begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with the semifinals to follow, and the state championship round will commence at 7:30 p.m.
Garrett freshman Carter Fielden also advanced to today’s action, outpointing fellow ninth grader Sontonio Sessa of Crown Point, 5-1, in an opening round match at 120.
Sessa was one of 11 state qualifiers for the defending champion Bulldogs, the second-best total of the 106 schools that sent at least one competitor to state, as Center Grove qualified 12.
The other area victor from the first session was DeKalb’s Braxton Miller, who took an 11-1 major decision over New Prairie’s Jayden Lewis.
Garrett senior Hayden Brady, the first four-time state qualifier in school history, surrendered a reversal with 20 seconds remaining in a narrow 8-7 defeat against Brownsburg’s Landen Haines at 126.