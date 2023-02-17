New Haven sophomore Easton Doster kept his perfect record intact and his dream of winning a state championship alive on Friday, posting a 6-4 victory over Columbus North’s Justice Thornton in an opening-round match at 132 pounds at the 85th Annual IHSAA Wrestling State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Eight area wrestlers won their opening-round matches Friday, guaranteeing a spot in the top eight and a chance to compete Saturday for a state title. The quarterfinals begin at 9 a.m. with the semifinals to follow, and the state championship round will commence at 7:30 p.m.
Garrett freshman Carter Fielden also advanced to today’s action, outpointing fellow ninth grader Sontonio Sessa of Crown Point, 5-1, in an opening round match at 120.
Sessa was one of 11 state qualifiers for the defending champion Bulldogs, the second-best total of the 106 schools that sent at least one competitor to state, as Center Grove qualified 12.
In the team competition, Crown Point scored 38 points to lead second-place Brownsburg (29.5).
DeKalb’s Braxton Miller took an 11-1 major decision over New Prairie’s Jayden Lewis at 145.
At 152, Carroll senior Jackson Todd scored a takedown late in overtime, advancing to today’s quarterfinal with a 13-9 win over Center Grove’s Silas Stits, while a takedown with eight seconds left in the second period ultimately handed Bellmont’s Gavin Davis a 3-2 defeat by Tell City’s Tyce DuPont. Wawasee’s Hunter Miller will join Todd in the quarters at 152, earning a 3-0 decision over Zach Lang of Hamilton Southeastern.
A very early takedown and near fall powered a 10-5 win for Bellmont’s Duke Myers at 170 over Heritage Hills’ Jett Goldsberry.
Snider sophomore De’Alcapon Veazy ensured his second straight podium finish by virtue of a 4-1 win over Columbus East senior Jackson East at 182.
Northrop’s Julante Hinton advanced in exciting fashion, scoring a pin 31 seconds into overtime at 220.
Garrett senior Hayden Brady, the first four-time state qualifier in school history, surrendered a reversal with 20 seconds remaining in a narrow 8-7 defeat against Brownsburg’s Landen Haines at 126.