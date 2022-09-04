Carroll quarterback Jimmy Sullivan accounted for all four of his team’s touchdowns in a 28-20 win over Class 5A No. 9 North Side on Friday at Carroll. Three of those were the direct result of his connection with receiver Hansen Haffner.
Haffner caught touchdown throws of 29 and 15 yards from Sullivan in a 4:41 span in the second quarter, turning a 14-7 deficit into a 21-14 Carroll lead at halftime.
The first came on a deep post, on which Haffner made one cut and badly beat his man to the middle for an easy catch. The second was a go route against good coverage, and Haffner had to outmuscle the North Side cornerback for the ball; he won the battle and notched the go-ahead touchdown with six seconds left before halftime.
The junior also hauled in a 37-yard pass on another go route that set up the Chargers at North Side’s 1-yard line in the first quarter. Sullivan bowled his way in from there for Carroll’s first score.
“Hansen is a great receiver, great hands, great speed,” Sullivan said. “Me and him are great friends off the field so that really helps us. We really work a lot in practice, outside of practice.”
Haffner totaled five catches for 96 yards and two scores.
Norwell notches historic victory
After Norwell’s 27-0 win over Leo on Friday night, Norwell’s Luke Graft said he wasn’t even sure when the Knights had last shut out the Lions.
The answer is 2005 – 17 years ago – when Leo won by an identical score of 27-0.
“It’s been a really long time,” said Luke Graft, who scored two touchdowns, had 3.5 tackles for a loss and an interception. “Our defense has played great, linebackers played great, d-ends played great. Everyone on defense played great.”
Although Leo (1-2, 0-1 NE8) is a new victim of the Norwell defense, the Lions are hardly the first. The Knights held opponents to one touchdown or less in eight of their last 13 games, and Norwell (3-0, 1-0) has given up a grand total of seven points in the first three games this season combined.
“We had a lot of emotions coming into this game, especially since the last few years we’ve lost to Leo, the last seven years,” Graft said. “But we knew that this game was probably one of the biggest games for the conference, and we knew we had to come out full of fire.”
Meanwhile, next week’s opponent, Bellmont, has scored just one touchdown in the first three weeks.
“We know that we have to win all seven games to win the NE8,” Graft said. “We have to come out with that sort of energy every night, even if it’s harder to do that because Leo is a huge rival for us. But we have to come out with that energy every single night.”
Leo’s loss was the first in NE8 play since a 35-7 defeat to East Noble in 2018. The Lions will travel to New Haven (2-1) in Week 4.