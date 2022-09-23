In a game of offense, the defense for North Side made a crucial play, stripping the ball and recovering a Homestead fumble in the final two minutes to survive at Homestead, 50-49, for the Legends’ first-ever win over the Spartans in football.
North Side (4-2, 4-2 SAC) extended the current losing streak for Homestead (3-3, 3-3) to three games for just the third time in coach Chad Zolman’s 19-year career at the school.
Bohde Dickerson threw for 245 yards on 21-of-26 passing with four touchdowns for North Side, while Jontae Lambert rushed for 305 yards and two scores.
BISHOP DWENGER 41, CONCORDIA 12: At Shields Field, Carter Minix scored four touchdowns for the Saints (4-2, 4-2 SAC). The Cadets fell to 2-4 overall and in the SAC.
BISHOP LUERS 35, NORTHROP 10: At Spuller Stadium, Nick Thompson caught four passes for 92 yards and a touchdown for the Knights (3-3, 3-3 SAC).
Julante Hinton paced the defense for the Bruins (1-5, 1-5) with eight total tackles and a fumble recovery as Luers improved to 14-7 in the last 21 matchups.
SNIDER 49, WAYNE 7: At Wayne Stadium, Uriah Buchanan’s two-touchdown rushing performance helped pace the Class 5A No. 4 Panthers (5-1, 5-1 SAC), while Kamari Juarez returned kickoffs of 90 and 76 yards for touchdowns.
Lamarion Nelson led all ball carriers with 97 yards on 20 attempts for the Generals (2-4, 2-4).
CARROLL 58, SOUTH SIDE 6: At Carroll, the Class 6A No. 5 Chargers (6-0, 6-0 SAC) maintained their lead in the conference, scoring a SAC-best 58 points by halftime against the Archers (0-6, 0-6).
LEO 37, BELLMONT 7: In Decatur, Max Loeffler rushed for an even 100 yards as the Lions (4-2, 3-1 NE8) won their seventh consecutive game against the Braves (0-6, 0-4).
COLUMBIA CITY 49, NEW HAVEN 7: In Columbia City, the Eagles (5-1, 4-0 NE8) outgained the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-3) 374-66 on the ground, improving to 11-20 since 1994 against New Haven.
BLUFFTON 50, SOUTHERN WELLS 0: In Poneto, both teams ran the ball 28 times, with the Tigers (4-2, 3-1 ACAC) gaining 225 yards compared to 5 for the Raiders (0-6, 0-3).
Bluffton extended its win streak in the series to seven.
ANGOLA 39, FAIRFIELD 6: In Angola, the Hornets (4-2, 3-0 NECC) took control of the NECC’s Big Division, holding the Falcons (4-2, 0-2) to minus 16 rushing yards in the first half.
EASTSIDE 54, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 12: In Butler, Carsen Jacobs rushed for 185 yards and threw for 151 as the Blazers (4-2, 2-0 NECC Small Division) won their 12th straight in the series.
MISHAWAKA 43, WARSAW 19: In Warsaw, the Cavemen (6-0, 4-0 NLC) stayed perfect in the conference, pushing the Tigers (4-2, 2-2) two games behind the league lead.
German Flores-Ortega rushed for 101 yards and a score for Warsaw.
NORTHRIDGE 42, WAWASEE 17: In Middlebury, the Raiders kept pace with Mishawaka atop the NLC, extending the losing streak for the Warriors (1-5, 1-3) in the series to six.