With a bevy of offensive weapons, New Haven looks poised to challenge for the Northeast 8 title. Friday night at home, Mylan Graham and Ajani Washington both scored two touchdowns before halftime in the Bulldogs’ 48-28 victory over DeKalb in the conference opener for both teams.
Washington’s second touchdown just before halftime put New Haven (3-0, 1-0 NE8) up 42-7 at halftime and triggered a running clock in the second half. But two recovered onside kicks and a fumble recovery on the Bulldogs’ 13-yard line brought the Barons within 42-28 with eight minutes remaining.
Caiden Hinkle scored twice for DeKalb (2-1, 0-1). New Haven has now won 12 of the last 13 regular-season matchups against the Barons.
CARROLL 78, SOUTH SIDE 6: At Archers Stadium, the Chargers (2-1) stayed perfect against the Archers (0-3) since moving to the SAC in the 2015 season. Dajuan Green rushed for 121 yards for Carroll.
BISHOP LUERS 37, NORTHROP 14: At Spuller Stadium, the Knights (1-2) opened on a 21-0 run and closed on a 16-0 run for their first win of the season. Jaxon Hughes threw a 46-yard touchdown pass for the Bruins (0-3).
SNIDER 52, CONCORDIA 6: At Zollner Stadium, the Class 5A No. 1 Panthers (3-0) ran their win streak against the Cadets (0-3) to 17 games, getting two touchdown passes from Ke’Ron Billingsley.
LEO 33, NORWELL 0: In Ossian, Kaden Hurst returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown, adding 80 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown for the Lions (2-1, 1-0 NE8). The Knights (0-3, 0-1) dropped to 1-8 against Leo in their last nine matchups.
COLUMBIA CITY 49, BELLMONT 0: In Decatur, the Class 4A No. 8 Eagles (3-0, 1-0 NE8) defeated the Braves (0-3, 0-1) for the seventh straight season thanks to four total touchdowns from James Getts (two rushing, receiving, kickoff return).
EAST NOBLE 51, HUNTINGTON NORTH 0: In Kendallville, the Knights (2-1, 1-0 NE8) improved to 9-0 against the Vikings (0-3, 0-1) since Huntington North joined the NE8. Zander Brazel threw for 296 yards as East Noble outgained Huntington North in offensive yards, 501-91.
ADAMS CENTRAL 54, BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 10: In Monroe, Max Kaehr blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown for Class A’s second-ranked Flying Jets (3-0). Jaylen Strong scored a touchdown for the Braves (0-3).
BLUFFTON 41, SOUTH ADAMS 6: In Bluffton, Tucker Jenkins (139 yards) and Cooper Craig (101) both eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the Class 2A No. 10 Tigers (3-0, 1-0 ACAC), with Craig scoring twice. Colton Bollenbacher scored a rushing touchdown in the fourth to help the Class A No. 6 Starfires (2-1, 0-1) avoid the shutout.
HERITAGE 26, WOODLAN 0: In Monroeville, Zeke Litchfield had two touchdown receptions for the Patriots (3-0, 1-0 ACAC). The Warriors fell to 1-2 overall, 0-1 in ACAC play.
JAY COUNTY 43, SOUTHERN WELLS 12: In Poneto, the Patriots led just 7-6 at halftime before pulling away to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 1985. The Raiders (1-2, 0-1 ACAC) got a 90-yard touchdown from Tucker Worster.
WEST NOBLE 41, EASTSIDE 17: In Butler, Drew Yates’ four touchdown passes powered the Chargers to their fourth 3-0 start in six seasons. EJ Miller returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown for the Blazers (1-2).
GARRETT 27, CHURUBUSCO 0: In Garrett, the Railroaders (1-2) scored twice in the fourth quarter to claim the matchup of winless teams as the Eagles fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2003.
NORTH CENTRAL (OH) 30, FREMONT 3: In Pioneer, Ohio, Vito Kregel, an exchange student for the Eagles (1-2), kicked a 41-yard field goal with 7:34 remaining.
FAIRFIELD 35, CENTRAL NOBLE 6: In Benton, the Falcons (2-1) kept the Cougars (0-3) winless in the NECC interdivisional matchup. Central Noble avoided the shutout thanks to Tysen Deck’s 5-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.
JOHN GLENN 30, ANGOLA 24: In Angola, the Hornets (0-3) led 21-14 late in the third quarter before fading. Sophomore quarterback Hawk Hasselman threw a 29-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for Angola.
WARSAW 41, PLYMOUTH 7: In Plymouth, Mason Smythe followed up his late-game heroics in the Tigers’ Week 2 victory with two more field goals, connecting from 46 and a school-record 52 yards as Warsaw (3-0, 1-0 NLC) stayed unbeaten.
WAWASEE 34, GOSHEN 21: In Goshen, the Warriors (1-2, 1-0 NLC) claimed the War-Hawk Trophy for the fifth time since 2017, keeping the RedHawks winless.
ROCHESTER 42, WHITKO 0: In South Whitley, the Zebras (2-1, 2-0 TRC) returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown as the Wildcats (1-2, 0-2) lost their 14th straight TRC contest.