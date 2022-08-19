The wait is over, football fans: Week 1 games start at 7 p.m. today. A few weeks of games will likely upset plenty of our expectations and predictions, but let’s take one final look at where our local teams seem to stand before they actually begin their 2022 campaigns.
Classes 5A and 6A
1. Carroll: It’s never easy for a team to replace its record-breaking quarterback and his top target at receiver, and the Chargers were further rocked when rising senior quarterback Owen Scheele died in the offseason. But the defense, which allowed seven points combined over the final two weeks of the regular season and first two weeks of the sectional tournament, returns six starters.
2. Snider: The Panthers tied with Carroll for a share of the SAC title last year. Quarterback Luke Haupert is headed into his third season as a starter.
3. Homestead: The Spartans have plenty of spots to fill, but they return quarterback Peyton Slaven and leading rusher Brett Fuchs.
4. Bishop Dwenger: There will be plenty of new faces for the Saints, who lost most of their statistical leaders on defense. Star defensive back CJ Davis, who transferred from Northrop, will likely provide a shot in the arm.
5. North Side: Last season, the Legends never got everything rolling in the right direction. This year, they have as much talent as ever, with a new quarterback and beefed up offensive and defensive lines.
Classes 3A and 4A
1. Norwell: The Knights have gone 21-4 over the last two years and lost very little to graduation. The center of power in the NE8 might just move south, to Ossian, this year.
2. Leo: New coach, new system, new players. What could go wrong? Plenty. But the Lions still have plenty of talent and a culture where winning is an expectation. They’ll be eager to show that they can be just as much of a well-oiled machine under Jason Doerffler.
3. East Noble: The Knights have wobbled since a trip to the state finals in 2019, but quarterback Zander Brazel is a year older and more experienced.
4. Concordia: Tim Mannigel is back at the helm. Though overshadowed by larger schools, the Cadets still have plenty of experience and impressive athletes like James Rusher and Eli Mattox.
5. Garrett: The NECC large school division is up for grabs. With plenty of returners, it could be the Railroaders’ this season.
Class A and 2A
1. Bishop Luers: The few key players who remain from the 2021 and 2022 teams, including all-state player Nick Thompson, know how to get it done on the big stage.
2. Adams Central: Speaking of big stages, the Flying Jets are coming off a visit to Lucas Oil Stadium. Quarterback Ryan Black is starting for a third year and six members of the defense return.
3. Eastside: The Blazers have lost Laban Davis, but they’ve still won 16 straight games against NECC small-school opponents.
4. South Adams: The Starfires have won three straight sectional titles and return quarterback Owen Wanner, Mav Summersett and Brady Beall. The ACAC is still a Jets-Starfires conference, for the moment.
5. Churubusco: The Eagles moved up from Class A to 2A, which is a bit of an out of the frying pan and into the fire situation, but they return Riley Buroff and a bevy of other starters.