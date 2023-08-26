Scoreboard
Cincinnati Moeller (Ohio) 57, Bishop Dwenger 7
Lawrence North 35, North Side 13
Snider 45, East Noble 28
Wayne 42, Northrop 7
Eastbrook 38, Concordia 24
Noblesville 42, Homestead 0
New Haven 36, Bishop Luers 7
Carroll 18, Warren Central 14
South Side 41, S.B. St. Joseph 7
Adams Central 42, Eastside 7
Leo 42, Angola 17
South Adams 48, Bellmont 0
Woodlan 30, Central Noble 16
Lakeland 61, Churubusco 39
DeKalb 42, Garrett 13
Heritage 39, Fairfield 13
Taylor 33, Blackhawk Christian 0
Fremont 43, Blackford 15
Jay County 14, Huntington North 9
Bluffton 56, Manchester 14
Delta 34, Norwell 16
Columbia City 42, Plymouth 14
Madison-Grant 52, Southern Wells 0
Warsaw 8, Chesterton 6
West Noble 20, Wawasee 12
Peru 42, Whitko 6
Peak performers
ALEX MECHLING, BLUFFTON
92-yard interception return TD
URIAH BUCHANAN, SNIDER
279 rushing yards, 3 TD
KIMAR NELSON, WAYNE
177 rushing yards, 2 TDs
KADEN HURST, LEO
86-yard kickoff return TD
