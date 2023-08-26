Scoreboard

Cincinnati Moeller (Ohio) 57, Bishop Dwenger 7

Lawrence North 35, North Side 13

Snider 45, East Noble 28

Wayne 42, Northrop 7

Eastbrook 38, Concordia 24

Noblesville 42, Homestead 0

New Haven 36, Bishop Luers 7

Carroll 18, Warren Central 14

South Side 41, S.B. St. Joseph 7

Adams Central 42, Eastside 7

Leo 42, Angola 17

South Adams 48, Bellmont 0

Woodlan 30, Central Noble 16

Lakeland 61, Churubusco 39

DeKalb 42, Garrett 13

Heritage 39, Fairfield 13

Taylor 33, Blackhawk Christian 0

Fremont 43, Blackford 15

Jay County 14, Huntington North 9

Bluffton 56, Manchester 14

Delta 34, Norwell 16

Columbia City 42, Plymouth 14

Madison-Grant 52, Southern Wells 0

Warsaw 8, Chesterton 6

West Noble 20, Wawasee 12

Peru 42, Whitko 6

Peak performers

ALEX MECHLING, BLUFFTON

92-yard interception return TD

URIAH BUCHANAN, SNIDER

279 rushing yards, 3 TD

KIMAR NELSON, WAYNE

177 rushing yards, 2 TDs

KADEN HURST, LEO

86-yard kickoff return TD

