Scoreboard

Carroll 38, Northrop 0

Bishop Dwenger 14, Homestead 10

Bishop Luers 41, Concordia 14

Snider 42, South Side 0

North Side 45, Wayne 16

Central Noble 20, Prairie Heights 0

Eastside 28, Churubusco 6

East Noble 56, DeKalb 33

Erie Mason (Mich.) 44, Fremont 0

Columbia City 41, Huntington North 0

Adams Central 48, Jay County 7

Lakeland 20, Garrett 16

Leo 28, New Haven 12

Norwell 48, Bellmont 0

Heritage 28, South Adams 27

Carroll (Flora) 43, Southern Wells 6

Warsaw 19, Concord 0

Wawasee 45, Plymouth 28

Angola 26, West Noble 7

Bluffton 27, Woodlan 6

Peak Performers

COLTON PIEPER, COLUMBIA CITY

207 passing yards, 3TDs

MAX LOEFFLER, LEO

140 rushing yards, TD

MYLAN GRAHAM, NEW HAVEN

195 receiving yards, TD

AYDAN RUSU, NORWELL

Interception return

CHARLIE STANSKI, BISHOP LUERS

231 passing yards, 2TDs

JACKSON MCCULLOUGH, BISHOP LUERS

2 interceptions, TD

JONTAE LAMBERT, NORTH SIDE

230 rushing yards, 2TDs

JOSH MASASU, NORTH SIDE

13 tackles

On The Web

• To watch video highlights and see a photo gallery, go to www.journalgazette.newt/sports