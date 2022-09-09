Scoreboard
Carroll 38, Northrop 0
Bishop Dwenger 14, Homestead 10
Bishop Luers 41, Concordia 14
Snider 42, South Side 0
North Side 45, Wayne 16
Central Noble 20, Prairie Heights 0
Eastside 28, Churubusco 6
East Noble 56, DeKalb 33
Erie Mason (Mich.) 44, Fremont 0
Columbia City 41, Huntington North 0
Adams Central 48, Jay County 7
Lakeland 20, Garrett 16
Leo 28, New Haven 12
Norwell 48, Bellmont 0
Heritage 28, South Adams 27
Carroll (Flora) 43, Southern Wells 6
Warsaw 19, Concord 0
Wawasee 45, Plymouth 28
Angola 26, West Noble 7
Bluffton 27, Woodlan 6
Peak Performers
COLTON PIEPER, COLUMBIA CITY
207 passing yards, 3TDs
MAX LOEFFLER, LEO
140 rushing yards, TD
MYLAN GRAHAM, NEW HAVEN
195 receiving yards, TD
AYDAN RUSU, NORWELL
Interception return
CHARLIE STANSKI, BISHOP LUERS
231 passing yards, 2TDs
JACKSON MCCULLOUGH, BISHOP LUERS
2 interceptions, TD
JONTAE LAMBERT, NORTH SIDE
230 rushing yards, 2TDs
JOSH MASASU, NORTH SIDE
13 tackles
On The Web
• To watch video highlights and see a photo gallery, go to www.journalgazette.newt/sports