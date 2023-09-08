Scoreboard
Carroll 40, Bishop Dwenger 13
Bishop Luers 24, Wayne 21
North Side 70, Concordia 39
Homestead 48, Northrop 13
Snider 41, South Side 0
Adams Central 42, Jay County 7
West Noble 42, Angola 28
Norwell 42, Bellmont 0
Bluffton 28, Woodlan 0
Columbia City 55, Huntington North 27
Warsaw 10, Concord 3
East Noble 38, DeKalb 15
Eastside 28, Churubusco 0
Garrett 18, Lakeland 9
Heritage 34, South Adams 14
New Haven 42, Leo 41 OT
Park Tudor at Fremont
Plymouth 25, Wawasee 19
Central Noble 52, Prairie Heights 0
Wes-Del 14, Southern Wells 6
Maconaquah 43, Whitko 6
Today
Blackhawk Christian at Osceola Grace, 2 p.m.
Peak Performers
TUCKER JENKINS, BLUFFTON
168 total yards, 3 TDs
ZAY ISAAC, BISHOP LUERS
131 receiving yards, 2 TDs
KIMAR NELSON, WAYNE
13 tackles, 4 sacks
HANSEN HAFFNER, CARROLL
190 receiving yards, 3 TDs
KOBE MEYER, HERITAGE
162 rushing yards, 2 TDs
KAMDEN JOHNSON, NORTH SIDE
206 rushing yards, 3 TDs
