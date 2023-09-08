Scoreboard

Carroll 40, Bishop Dwenger 13

Bishop Luers 24, Wayne 21

North Side 70, Concordia 39

Homestead 48, Northrop 13

Snider 41, South Side 0

Adams Central 42, Jay County 7

West Noble 42, Angola 28

Norwell 42, Bellmont 0

Bluffton 28, Woodlan 0

Columbia City 55, Huntington North 27

Warsaw 10, Concord 3

East Noble 38, DeKalb 15

Eastside 28, Churubusco 0

Garrett 18, Lakeland 9

Heritage 34, South Adams 14

New Haven 42, Leo 41 OT

Park Tudor at Fremont

Plymouth 25, Wawasee 19

Central Noble 52, Prairie Heights 0

Wes-Del 14, Southern Wells 6

Maconaquah 43, Whitko 6

Today

Blackhawk Christian at Osceola Grace, 2 p.m.

Peak Performers

TUCKER JENKINS, BLUFFTON

168 total yards, 3 TDs

ZAY ISAAC, BISHOP LUERS

131 receiving yards, 2 TDs

KIMAR NELSON, WAYNE

13 tackles, 4 sacks

HANSEN HAFFNER, CARROLL

190 receiving yards, 3 TDs

KOBE MEYER, HERITAGE

162 rushing yards, 2 TDs

KAMDEN JOHNSON, NORTH SIDE

206 rushing yards, 3 TDs

