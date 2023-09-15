Scoreboard
Snider 27, Carroll 24
Bishop Luers 38, Concordia 0
Bishop Dwenger 28, Homestead 27
North Side 38, Northrop 6
Wayne 47, South Side 6
Bluffton 19, Jay County 7
Central Noble 31, Fremont 21
Churubusco 52, Prairie Heights 7
Columbia City 49, DeKalb 17
Northwestern 59, Blackhawk C. 7
Eastside 15, Garrett 8
Adams Central 38, Heritage 0
Huntington North 13, Bellmont 12
Lakeland 38, Angola 37
Leo 14, East Noble 7
Warsaw 45, NorthWood 21
New Haven 41, Norwell 15
South Adams 28, Monroe C. 13
Concord 52, Wawasee 0
West Noble 38, Fairfield 8
Woodlan 33, Southern Wells 3
Peak Performers
BRANDON LOGAN, SNIDER
2 INT, 2 TDs
BRETT FULLER, LEO
100 rushing yards, 2 TDs
DEONTE WILLIAMS, WAYNE
137 receiving yards, 2 TDs
JAMES HARDY, NEW HAVEN
98 receiving yards, 2 TDs
REED ZOLLINGER, WARSAW
School-record 45 carries for 313 yards