Scoreboard

Snider 27, Carroll 24

Bishop Luers 38, Concordia 0

Bishop Dwenger 28, Homestead 27

North Side 38, Northrop 6

Wayne 47, South Side 6

Bluffton 19, Jay County 7

Central Noble 31, Fremont 21

Churubusco 52, Prairie Heights 7

Columbia City 49, DeKalb 17

Northwestern 59, Blackhawk C. 7

Eastside 15, Garrett 8

Adams Central 38, Heritage 0

Huntington North 13, Bellmont 12

Lakeland 38, Angola 37

Leo 14, East Noble 7

Warsaw 45, NorthWood 21

New Haven 41, Norwell 15

South Adams 28, Monroe C. 13

Concord 52, Wawasee 0

West Noble 38, Fairfield 8

Woodlan 33, Southern Wells 3

Peak Performers

BRANDON LOGAN, SNIDER

2 INT, 2 TDs

BRETT FULLER, LEO

100 rushing yards, 2 TDs

DEONTE WILLIAMS, WAYNE

137 receiving yards, 2 TDs

JAMES HARDY, NEW HAVEN

98 receiving yards, 2 TDs

REED ZOLLINGER, WARSAW

School-record 45 carries for 313 yards