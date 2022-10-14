Scoreboard

Carroll 45, Wayne 8

North Side 48, Concordia 21

Snider 52, Bishop Luers 7

Bishop Dwenger 45, Northrop 20

Homestead 49, South Side 6

Adams Central 42, Woodlan 7

Garrett 40, Central Noble 23

Columbia City 25, Norwell 24

Leo 41, DeKalb 17

East Noble 49, Bellmont 7

Eastside 28, Angola 7

Churubusco 35, Fairfield 14

Fremont 28, Lake Station 12

Heritage 42, Jay County 7

Bluffton 28, Lakeland 7

Mishawaka 54, Wawasee 21

New Haven 32, Huntington North 21

South Adams 49, Southern Wells 8

Warsaw 35, Northridge 21

West Noble 51, Prairie Heights 13

Peak Performers

JONTAE LAMBERT, NORTH SIDE

265 rushing yards, 3 TDs (finished season with 1,822 yards, breaking the school’s single-season rushing yard record of 1,591 set by Tim Hines in 1980)

MAX LOEFFLER, LEO

301 rushing yards, single-game school record

ANTHONY CRUZ, BLUFFTON

159 rushing yards, 2 TDs

ROBERT KOSKIE, GARRETT

3 rushing TDs

GERMAN FLORES-ORTEGA, WARSAW

5 touchdowns

KAM JOHNSON, HOMESTEAD

140 rushing yards, 3 TDs

TEGAN IRK, DEKALB

285 passing yards