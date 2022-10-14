Scoreboard
Carroll 45, Wayne 8
North Side 48, Concordia 21
Snider 52, Bishop Luers 7
Bishop Dwenger 45, Northrop 20
Homestead 49, South Side 6
Adams Central 42, Woodlan 7
Garrett 40, Central Noble 23
Columbia City 25, Norwell 24
Leo 41, DeKalb 17
East Noble 49, Bellmont 7
Eastside 28, Angola 7
Churubusco 35, Fairfield 14
Fremont 28, Lake Station 12
Heritage 42, Jay County 7
Bluffton 28, Lakeland 7
Mishawaka 54, Wawasee 21
New Haven 32, Huntington North 21
South Adams 49, Southern Wells 8
Warsaw 35, Northridge 21
West Noble 51, Prairie Heights 13
Peak Performers
JONTAE LAMBERT, NORTH SIDE
265 rushing yards, 3 TDs (finished season with 1,822 yards, breaking the school’s single-season rushing yard record of 1,591 set by Tim Hines in 1980)
MAX LOEFFLER, LEO
301 rushing yards, single-game school record
ANTHONY CRUZ, BLUFFTON
159 rushing yards, 2 TDs
ROBERT KOSKIE, GARRETT
3 rushing TDs
GERMAN FLORES-ORTEGA, WARSAW
5 touchdowns
KAM JOHNSON, HOMESTEAD
140 rushing yards, 3 TDs
TEGAN IRK, DEKALB
285 passing yards