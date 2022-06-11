High School Softball Jun 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLASS 2AEASTSIDE 2, NORTH POSEY 1North Posey 000 000 1 --1 6 0 Eastside 001 100 x --2 4 0WP—Lower. LP—Hoehn. 2B—Hoehn (NP), Kitchen (E). 3B—Cline (E). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Rising Carroll senior Owen Scheele passes away Mother accused of starving, beating 7-year-old Two new housing projects proposed for northern Allen County Fort Wayne's Brooks transferring to Washington FWCS to honor retired superintendent Stocks Market Data by TradingView