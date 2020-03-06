5 To watch Boys Track Preview

Local athletes won two events at the 2019 boys state track and field meet, as Snider's Jesse Hamlin claimed the 3,200-meter title and the South Side 4x400 relay beat out five teams with faster seed times to win the final race of the Indiana high school track season. As we turn the page to the 2020 track season, who is most likely to follow in their speedy footsteps and make noise down at Bloomington?

Athletes

Sam Wood, Churubusco: The senior has won the regional pole vault title in each of his first three high schools seasons, and then took second place at the state meet last year with a clearance of 15 feet, 9 inches. He also finished 10th in the long jump at the state meet, putting Churubusco in 31st place at the state meet.

Reece Gibson, Concordia: The senior was third in the 3,200 meters last season and finished fifth at the cross country state finals last fall to lead Concordia to its first state title.

Preshaun Boyd, South Side: Now a senior, Boyd finished eighth in the 400 meters at the state meet and led off the Archers' champion 4x400 team and the 4x800 team, which finished 11th.

Ronald Elliot, Wayne: The senior is the reigning Marion Regional 110 hurdles champion and took sixth at the state meet. He finished 10th in the 300 hurdles at regionals and has run on the Wayne 4x100 team in each of the past two seasons.

Mason Murphy, Bellmont: Now a junior, Murphy won the discus at the Marion Regional and then placed 18th at the state meet. He also placed 13th at the regional meet in the shot put.

Teams

Carroll: The biggest losses for the Chargers will be the reigning regional champion 4x800 team (yes, Draven Thompson, Cole Powers, Weston Miser and Cory Waldron were all seniors last year), 200-meter regional champion Jarod Brock and 300-meter hurdle regional champ Chris Flick. That sounds like a lot. But Carroll has won eight straight sectional titles – there always seems to be more where that came from.

Homestead: The Spartans have won sectional titles in 10 of the last 11 years. But seniors also scored 92 of Homestead's 166 team points at the New Haven Sectional last May (and that's before counting relay teams that included senior runners). That's a lot of points in a lot of events for younger runners to fill in. But the Spartans do have some room for error: Homestead beat runner-up Bellmont by 50 points.

East Noble: The Knights are defending sectional champs, winning at their home track last spring to claim their first title since 2010-11. They'll miss sprinter Dakota McClure, who won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes at that meet, but they have enough returning athletes to make a stab a 14th sectional title a reasonable goal.

Northrop: The Bruins haven't won a sectional title since 2008-09, but they did snag the SAC championship by placing in many events. Sprinters Darrius Sanders and jumper Adrian Scott will be among the key returners.

Snider: Derrick Alonzo won the 100-meter dash as a junior at the 2019 SAC meet, and his sophomore teammate Tavarious Easly-Jones was seventh. But Easly-Jones shaved more than half a second off of his SAC time at the regional to make it to state alongside Alonzo. Can those two become a dangerous pair in the sprints for the Panthers this season?

Storylines

Who's the class of the SAC? The three top teams at the 2019 SAC meet (Northrop, Snider and South Side) finished within 14 points of each other, while Concordia and Bishop Dwenger were within sight at 78 and 71 points, respectively.

Same, but for NE8: East Noble claimed a sectional title in 2019 but had to settle for third in the conference championship behind Columbia City and Bellmont, who are in different sectionals.

Will XC success carry over?: The Cadets claimed their first-ever regional and state titles in cross country (and second ever sectional title) last fall. Can those same runners keep it going and reach new heights (or lows, if we're talking time) in the middle- and long-distance races on the track? Columbia City, which finished fifth at the cross country semistate and qualified for the state meet, will be looking to do the same thing.

Who will be the 4x800 power?: Local 4x800 teams took fourth (Homestead), ninth (Leo) and 11th (South Side) at the state meet, and all three teams should have at least a few 800 runners returning. Which one will end up atop the heap in 2020?

What about the discus?: The top four finishers at the Marion Regional were all seniors, so the 2020 field is wide open.

vjacobsen@jg.net