5 To Watch Girls Track Preview

Fort Wayne's bar for track and field glory is awfully high: It's hard to compete with 1979-81, when Wayne, South Side and Northrop won state titles in consecutive years, or with the Bruins' six straight state championships from 2000 to '05. But the current crop of girls runners, jumpers and throwers are putting their stamp on the history books.

Athletes

Addison Wiley, Huntington North: Wiley's freshman season could not have been more spectacular. She lopped seconds off of her personal record in seemingly every 1,600-meter race that she ran, culminating with a gutsy state title race in which she sat on the shoulder of Brownsburg's Abigail Lynch and passed her on the final straightaway to claim the championship. Her winning time was 4 minutes, 46.93 seconds – just about 3.5 seconds off the state meet record set by Waverly Neer of Culver Academies in 2011.

Erin Strzelecki, Bishop Dwenger: The Indiana Gatorade Cross Country Girls Runner of the Year for 2019 captured her first state title at the state championship cross country course in Terre Haute last fall. Strzelecki, who has committed to Notre Dame, finished third in the 3,200 meters as a junior and seems well positioned to compete for the championship in her final high school season.

Tionna Brown, Northrop: Brown was the 100-meter dash runner-up at the state meet as a junior last season and took seventh in the 200 meters. She won both events at the regional meet.

Erica Xayarath, Wayne: The regional runner-up in both the long jump and high jump as a junior, Xayarath finished ninth in the long jump and tied for 10th in the high jump at the state meet in Bloomington.

Julia Dvorak, Homestead: Another athlete who has committed to Notre Dame, Dvorak was the Marion Regional 800 champ and took third at the state meet with a time of 2:08.50. The state championship was won by Elizabeth Stanhope of Indianapolis Pike in a meet-record 2:06.62.

Teams

Northrop: Since 1998, Northrop has failed to win a sectional title just once, in 2008. And the Bruins' talent just keeps coming: Hurdler Dylan Kirkwood has graduated, for example, but Moran Patterson, now a sophomore, is following in her footsteps. Patterson qualified for the state meet in the 100 hurdles, the long jump and the 4x100 relay as a freshman.

Carroll: The Chargers won their second cross country championship last fall, which bodes well for their performance in the middle- and long-distance races. Zoe Duffus, now a junior, qualified in the state meet in both the 800 and 1,600 last year, and Monroe Rayna Fruchey, who has committed to the Air Force Academy, qualified in the 1,600 as a junior. Meagan Hathaway and Abby Hathaway, who took first and fourth in the 3,200 in 2019, have both graduated.

Homestead: The Spartans claimed their first-ever regional last year. In addition to Dvorak, one of their key returners will be Josephine Gery, who took fourth in the state meet in the pole vault as a sophomore.

Bishop Dwenger: The Saints' depth in the distance ranks doesn't end with Strzelecki. The 4x800 team of Katie Nix, Natalee Vogan, Nora Steele and Katie Woods continually set school and meet records last season and ended up taking eighth at the state meet. And all four members of the team were underclassmen in 2019.

Warsaw: The Tigers have won 13 straight sectional titles, which makes their streak even longer than Northrop's. Wini Barrett qualified for the 3,200 as a freshman last year, and Grayson Kilburn made it to the state meet in the high jump as a junior.

Storylines

Northeast Indiana goes the distance: Girls from Northeast Indiana won both of the long-distance events last season, and between Strzelecki and her Saints, Wiley and Dvorak and the Chargers, the rest of the state is going to have to catch up in any race 800 meters or longer.

The fastest girl in Fort Wayne: Tionna Brown dominated the 100 and 200 last season. Snider's Payton Gorman, now a senior, was the runner-up in the 100 and 200 and the 400 meter winner at the SAC championship last season.

Hurdles titles are wide open: Northrop's Dylan Kirkwood won both the 100 and 300 hurdles at the SAC meet and the New Haven Sectional. She won the 100 hurdles and was second in the 300 at the Marion Regional, while then-senior Sophia Buck of Homestead won the 300 and was second in the 100. Now that they've moved on, the title of best hurdler in town is up for grabs. Will Patterson take the mantle from her teammate?

Throws up for grabs: Homestead senior Brittnee James won both the discus and shot at the Marion Regional last year, while senior Markalah Barnes of Northrop was second in the shot put and third in the discus. Bellmont senior Gabby Birch took second in the discus. But graduation has opened up an opportunity for younger throwers. Who will take it?

Parity Party in the NE8: The top four teams in the NE8 (in order, East Noble, Huntington North, Leo and Norwell) were separated by just three points in the final team score at the conference championship meet. The East Noble Knights won with 101.5 points, followed by the Vikings with 100. Leo edged Norwell, 100 to 99.5. That's the kind of result that gives runners a reason to hit the track during blustery March practices.

vjacobsen@jg.net