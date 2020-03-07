Pettus scores 17 as Northrop ousts host Carroll

Northrop knew as sectional hosts, Friday's Class 4A game at Carroll would prove a challenge.

No matter, as the Bruins avenged a pair of double-digit losses to the Chargers by claiming a 44-30 victory Friday. With Carroll missing top scorer Jalen Jackson, Northrop held the hosts to just 28% shooting (9 of 32).

Qualen Pettus scored a game-high 17 points for Northrop (13-12), who lost to Carroll by 21 in the SAC Tournament and by 16 on Feb. 14.

Cody Burkey's 12 points led the Chargers (17-6).

CHURUBUSCO 58, WESTVIEW 50: In Topeka, the Eagles got 16 points from Hunter Perlich to take the postseason matchup of NECC co-champions at the Class 2A Westview Sectional. Luke McClure added 12 points and Landen Jordan pulled down 12 rebounds for the Eagles (16-6), who led the fourth-ranked Warriors 27-6 after eight minutes.

CANTERBURY 69, WABASH 66: In North Manchester, the Cavaliers rallied from down 21 in the first half in the Class 2A Manchester Sectional. Will Shank scored 32 for Canterbury (12-11) in denying the Apaches their 20th win of the season.

SNIDER 66, EAST NOBLE 52: At Carroll, the Panthers (18-6) got 20 points from Michael Eley and 19 from Dillon Duff to move to the Class 4A Carroll Sectional title game. Hayden Jones' game-high 27 points led East Noble (12-12).

HOMESTEAD 84, SOUTH SIDE 63: In Huntington, Luke Goode's 30-point night propelled the Spartans (16-8) to the Class 4A Huntington North Sectional championship.

WARSAW 58, PENN 54, OT: In Elkhart, the Tigers needed overtime for the second straight postseason contest to advance to the Class 4A Elkhart Central Sectional title game. Luke Adamiec gave Warsaw (13-9) the lead for good, making two free throws with 1:50 left in overtime.

WAWASEE 56, LAKELAND 45: In Nappanee, the Warriors (14-9) never trailed in securing a berth in the Class 3A NorthWood Sectional championship game. Austin Miller scored 28 for Wawasee.

CONCORDIA 47, ANGOLA 40: In Garrett, Brayden Pearson's 17 points lifted the Cadets (12-11) in the Class 3A Garrett Sectional. Angola (14-9) got 16 from Dyer Ball and 15 from Brian Parrish but had just three scorers.

LEO 66, WOODLAN 39: In Garrett, the Lions (18-7) trailed 24-22 at halftime in the Class 3A Garrett Sectional, then outscored the Warriors (14-11) by 29 after intermission. DJ Allen scored 15 for Leo. Joe Reidy led Woodlan with 14.

CENTRAL NOBLE 60, BREMEN 57: In Topeka, the No. 8 Cougars (22-4) took their first lead with 7:02 remaining in the second Class 2A Westview Sectional semifinal. The victory set up the first-ever sectional championship clash against rival Churubusco.

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 83, SOUTH ADAMS 46: In North Manchester, Zane Burke scored 22 as the No. 2 Braves (22-3) moved on to face Canterbury in the Class 2A Manchester Sectional final. South Adams finished 13-11.

LAKEWOOD PARK 66, FREMONT 43: In Fremont, the Panthers defeated the host Eagles for the second time this year, advancing in the Class 1A Fremont Sectional. Josh Pike scored 19 to lead three for Lakewood Park (11-12) in double figures. Gabel Pentecost's double-double (15 points, 12 rebounds) proved tops for Fremont (8-16).

LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 59, NORTHFIELD 43: In Poneto, the Cougars (6-18) notched their second-ever IHSAA postseason victory, advancing to the Class 1A Southern Wells Sectional championship. Seth Martin went 10-of-14 from the free-throw line, finishing with 21 points and 13 rebounds for Lakeland Christian.