Sunday, March 08, 2020 1:00 am
Peak Performers
DJ ALLEN, LEO
19 points, 16 rebounds as the Lions beat Bishop Luers 58-46 Wednesday
NAYLON THOMPSON,BISHOP LUERS
25 points, 9 rebounds as the Knights lost to Leo 58-46 Wednesday
CONNOR ESSEGIAN,CENTRAL NOBLE
23 points, 13 rebounds as the Cougars beat Eastside 61-40 Wednesday
JAMES ARNOLD,SOUTH ADAMS
21 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals as the Starfires beat Adams Central 55-39 Wednesday
BRETT SICKAFOOSE,WHITKO
35 points as the Wildcats lost to Blackhawk Christian 76-52 Wednesday
MITCH MENDENHALL, WOODLAN
28 points as the Warriors beat beat Garrett 75-50 Wednesday
JAYDEN BROADNAX,GARRETT
25 points as the Railroaders lost to Woodlan 75-50 Wednesday
DONOVYNN LEWIS,NEW HAVEN
24 points 3 assists as the Bulldogs beat Huntington North 68-51 Friday
DILLON DUFF, SNIDER
28 points 9 rebounds as the Panthers beat Northrop 59-56 Saturday
HAYDEN JONES,EAST NOBLE
27 points 3 assists 3 steals as the Knights lost to Snider 66-52 Friday
LUKE GOODE, HOMESTEAD
30 points 8 rebounds as the Spartans beat South Side 84-63 Friday
AUSTIN MILLER, WAWASEE
28 points as the Warriors beat Lakeland beat 56-45 Friday
Player of the week
To vote for the Journal Gazette player of the week, go to www.journalgazette.net/sports/high-schools/hoopsplayer Voting is open today through noon Monday. Results will be revealed Tuesday.
