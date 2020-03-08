The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, March 08, 2020 1:00 am

    Peak Performers

    DJ ALLEN, LEO

    19 points, 16 rebounds as the Lions beat Bishop Luers 58-46 Wednesday

    NAYLON THOMPSON,BISHOP LUERS

    25 points, 9 rebounds as the Knights lost to Leo 58-46 Wednesday

    CONNOR ESSEGIAN,CENTRAL NOBLE

    23 points, 13 rebounds as the Cougars beat Eastside 61-40 Wednesday

    JAMES ARNOLD,SOUTH ADAMS

    21 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals as the Starfires beat Adams Central 55-39 Wednesday

    BRETT SICKAFOOSE,WHITKO

    35 points as the Wildcats lost to Blackhawk Christian 76-52 Wednesday

    MITCH MENDENHALL, WOODLAN

    28 points as the Warriors beat beat Garrett 75-50 Wednesday

    JAYDEN BROADNAX,GARRETT

    25 points as the Railroaders lost to Woodlan 75-50 Wednesday

    DONOVYNN LEWIS,NEW HAVEN

    24 points 3 assists as the Bulldogs beat Huntington North 68-51 Friday

    DILLON DUFF, SNIDER

    28 points 9 rebounds as the Panthers beat Northrop 59-56 Saturday

    HAYDEN JONES,EAST NOBLE

    27 points 3 assists 3 steals as the Knights lost to Snider 66-52 Friday

    LUKE GOODE, HOMESTEAD

    30 points 8 rebounds as the Spartans beat South Side 84-63 Friday

    AUSTIN MILLER, WAWASEE

    28 points as the Warriors beat Lakeland beat 56-45 Friday

    Player of the week

    To vote for the Journal Gazette player of the week, go to www.journalgazette.net/sports/high-schools/hoopsplayer Voting is open today through noon Monday. Results will be revealed Tuesday.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article