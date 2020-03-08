Peak Performers

DJ ALLEN, LEO

19 points, 16 rebounds as the Lions beat Bishop Luers 58-46 Wednesday

NAYLON THOMPSON,BISHOP LUERS

25 points, 9 rebounds as the Knights lost to Leo 58-46 Wednesday

CONNOR ESSEGIAN,CENTRAL NOBLE

23 points, 13 rebounds as the Cougars beat Eastside 61-40 Wednesday

JAMES ARNOLD,SOUTH ADAMS

21 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals as the Starfires beat Adams Central 55-39 Wednesday

BRETT SICKAFOOSE,WHITKO

35 points as the Wildcats lost to Blackhawk Christian 76-52 Wednesday

MITCH MENDENHALL, WOODLAN

28 points as the Warriors beat beat Garrett 75-50 Wednesday

JAYDEN BROADNAX,GARRETT

25 points as the Railroaders lost to Woodlan 75-50 Wednesday

DONOVYNN LEWIS,NEW HAVEN

24 points 3 assists as the Bulldogs beat Huntington North 68-51 Friday

DILLON DUFF, SNIDER

28 points 9 rebounds as the Panthers beat Northrop 59-56 Saturday

HAYDEN JONES,EAST NOBLE

27 points 3 assists 3 steals as the Knights lost to Snider 66-52 Friday

LUKE GOODE, HOMESTEAD

30 points 8 rebounds as the Spartans beat South Side 84-63 Friday

AUSTIN MILLER, WAWASEE

28 points as the Warriors beat Lakeland beat 56-45 Friday

Player of the week

To vote for the Journal Gazette player of the week, go to www.journalgazette.net/sports/high-schools/hoopsplayer Voting is open today through noon Monday. Results will be revealed Tuesday.