Bulldogs stun Spartans for title

New Haven avenged a 16-point loss from December and surprised Homestead, 46-44, Saturday to win the Class 4A Huntington North Sectional.

The Spartans defeated the Bulldogs at home on Dec. 14, 75-59, but New Haven's defense limited Homestead to just 13 points through the middle two quarters Saturday as the Bulldogs took a 36-25 lead into the final quarter. New Haven claimed its second-ever Class 4A sectional title and seventh overall.

Thomas Latham scored 17 points for New Haven (18-6), which will play Carmel (18-7) in the second Logansport Regional semifinal Saturday. Luke Goode's 14 points led Homestead (16-9), which shot just 31 percent (16 of 51) as a team.

NORTHRIDGE 60, WARSAW 38: At Elkhart's North Side Gym, the Raiders repeated as the Class 4A Elkhart Central Sectional champions. Jaylen Coon scored nine for Warsaw (12-10).

NORTHWOOD 49, WAWASEE 32: In Nappanee, the Panthers' Ben Vincent drained three 3-pointers in the game's first 95 seconds and the hosts cruised to the Class 3A NorthWood Sectional title, hoisting sectional hardware for the seventh time in 13 years. Keaton Dukes scored 10 points for Wawasee (14-10).

LEO 51, CONCORDIA 47: In Garrett, the Lions avenged a 65-62 defeat on Dec. 14 to win the Class 3A Garrett Sectional, the seventh sectional title in school history and the first since the 2001-02 season. Leo (19-7), which saw Blake Davison lead the way with 20 points, will face 20-4 Delta in Saturday's second New Castle Regional semifinal. Brayden Pearson scored 15 for Concordia (11-12).

NORWELL 46, MISSISSINEWA 43: In Ossian, Eli Riley's block of a potential game-tying 3-pointer secured the Class 3A Norwell Sectional for the Knights.

Luke McBride's 14-point night led the Knights (22-2), who play NorthWood in the first New Castle Regional semifinal Saturday. Norwell won a sectional title for the 14th time in school history and the first time since 2014.

CHURUBUSCO 54, CENTRAL NOBLE 49: In Topeka, the rubber match in an outstanding rivalry series this season went the Eagles' way, claiming the Class 2A Westview Sectional title. NECC champion Churubusco (17-6) won in the regular season at home, with the Cougars (22-5) defeating the Eagles in the NECC Tournament.

Jackson Paul battled foul trouble to lead Churubusco with 16 points; Connor Essegian finished with a game-high 19 for Central Noble. The Eagles won just the second sectional crown in school history.

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 76, CANTERBURY 54: In North Manchester, Caleb Furst scored 25 points, Zane Burke added 24 and Marcus Davidson finished with 17 as the Braves won the Class 2A Manchester Sectional, their third sectional championship in a row and 13th in school history – but the first in Class 2A.

Blackhawk (23-3) will face Burke's former school, Churubusco, in the first semifinal Saturday at the North Judson Regional. Noah Drapala scored 20 for Canterbury (12-12).

ELKHART CHRISTIAN 61, LAKEWOOD PARK 52: In Fremont, the Eagles led by just two points at halftime before pulling away to win the Class A Fremont Sectional, their second sectional title in three seasons. Caedmon Bontrager scored 15 for the Panthers (12-12).

SOUTHWOOD 78, LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 25: In Poneto, the Knights jumped out 40-15 at the half to claim the Class A Southern Wells Sectional title. Seth Martin scored 13 for the Cougars (6-19).