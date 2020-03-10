Luers puts 3 on All-SAC 1st team

More perks of Bishop Luers's bounce-back season were announced Monday, when seniors DeMarcus Hudson and Jalen Causey, and junior Naylon Thompson were named to the All-SAC boys basketball first team for the first time.

“The guys put in a lot of work in the summer for us to be in the hunt,” Bishop Luers coach Fonso White said Monday. “It's a great accomplishment for us, as a team and a program.”

The Knights did not land a single player on the all-conference first team in 2019, when they went 4-18 and won just one league game, against North Side (Thompson was named to second team, and Causey was an honorable mention). Landon Moore was the fourth member of the SAC regular-season champions to make this year's list, as an honorable mention.

Hudson was one of the top scorers in the conference with 15.9 points per game but was injured and missed the final two games of the regular season and the Class 3A Garrett Sectional opener against Leo, which the Knights lost 58-46.

“I'm glad that the coaches recognized that he finished out the season and finished second in scoring,” White said of Hudson.

Carroll, the SAC Holiday Tournament champion, was the only team with five players receiving all-conference recognition. Senior Richie Gross and sophomore Jalen Jackson, who led the team with 12.4 points per game, were both named to the first team. Senior Ray Vollmer and juniors Sam Strycker and Ryan Preston were all named to the second team. It was the first time making the all-conference team for all five players, as three Carroll seniors were named to the all-conference team last season.

Snider's Dillon Duff and Michael Eley were both named to the first team for the second year in a row. This year, Isaac Farnsworth (second team) and Jayshawn Underwood (honorable mention) also received a nod for the Class 4A Carroll Sectional champions.

Junior Luke Goode was the only Homestead player to be named to the first team after the Spartans went 6-3 in conference play. Alec Grinsfelder, Grant Simmons and Zak Krueger were all named to second team.

Northrop, which went 5-4 in conference play but upset Carroll to reach the Carroll Sectional finals, had two first-team honorees in senior Qualen Pettus and junior Khamani Smith. Senior Nick Haines was an honorable mention.

Concordia senior Brayden Pearson and Bishop Dwenger junior Brenden Lytle round out the first team.

Twelve players were voted onto the second team this year, up from just six on the 2019-2020 team.

“I'm on the IBCA board of coaches, and I've been telling people all along, we're the second hotbed of talent” in Indiana, White said. “We have a lot of kids who can play in this conference. We wanted to recognize as many as we could, and it's hard to distinguish who's better than who when their teams are all playing a different style.”

