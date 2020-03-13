IHSAA to stage events with few fans

Hoosier Hysteria will be a little quieter this March, at least in the gyms themselves.

The IHSAA boys basketball state tournament will continue as scheduled with limited traveling parties, and the gymnastics state championship meet will be held Saturday at Ball State with no spectators allowed.

“In light of where everything else is, we're just encouraged by the opportunity to play at all,” Snider boys basketball coach Jeremy Rauch said. “We're definitely fearful of not being able to play at all. We can control what we can control. We tend to find things out when everyone else does.”

During a noon press conference Thursday, IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox announced that all basketball teams will be allowed 12 dressed players and 75 free passes to be used for coaches, essential team personnel and immediate family of players, which includes parents, grandparents and siblings. No cheerleaders, dancers, mascots or pep bands will be allowed.

“The IHSAA continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19 around our state,” the IHSAA said in a news release. “Our primary focus has been and will continue to be the health and safety of our students and supporters attending our events. Given the recent and ongoing spread of the coronavirus and available information surrounding the pandemic, the IHSAA will conclude all winter tournament series events as scheduled with limited to no spectators in attendance.

“Individuals who are at higher risk for the disease as defined by the Center for Disease Control are strongly encouraged to refrain from attendance. This includes older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

“The Association acknowledges these are unprecedented measures and is sympathetic to the loyal fans of education-based athletics in Indiana. Your understanding and support during these challenging times is appreciated.”

Rauch said teams were notified of a few additional precautionary measures. The teams and their reduced traveling parties will be instructed to enter the host schools at different entrances. Rauch said they will also skip handshakes and the typical pregame officials meeting, and schools will allow extra time between semifinal games to wipe down benches.

The IHSAA is aiming to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep gatherings to fewer than 250 people, hence the limited cheering sections.

But the number of gymnasts who have qualified for the state meet, plus their coaches and the judges, already brings the gymnastics state championship right up to the 250-person threshold. For that reason, no spectators, not even parents, will be allowed to attend.

Anyone who has already bought a ticket for the basketball regionals or gymnastics finals may get a refund. Those who will not be able to attend the events can watch the remaining contests at ihsaatv.org.

Rauch said that allocating the Panthers' 75 passes for their Class 4A Logansport Regional semifinal against Marion was not difficult.

“It didn't seem to be,” Rauch said. “We have allowed our players five tickets per player. We're dressing 10, so that still leaves 25 tickets for managers, statisticians, administration, coaches. I haven't heard from anybody yet, so it hasn't seemed to be an issue. I had some family that was planning on coming, the student section. Those get left out. But in terms of immediate family, it seems to be manageable.”

