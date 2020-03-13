Injuries testing Chargers

Carroll gymnastics coach Rosemary Scheele says there were times this season when she would walk into practice and see five walking boots lined up in a row.

“Everybody had a boot, and everyone was sitting in a boot. I had more girls icing than I had practicing,” Scheele said as the Chargers practiced Monday. “It's mentally tough for the coaches, it's mentally tough for the girls who are OK. It's just tough. We were battling every day to come in and try to be positive and try to stay up. And that's tough to do when you see everybody sitting around, take their boot off and put ice on it.”

Carroll has been battered by injuries in a way Scheele has never experienced in all of her years of coaching. Just about every member has missed meets or been limited in the events they could compete in.

Senior McKinley Carroll is recovering from an ankle sprain but is relying on multiple layers of tape and brace to allow her to compete in her final high school championship season. Junior Julia Goodine broke her foot and only started competing in all four events again at the Huntington North Regional. Senior Ella Smith, who finished sixth on the beam at the state meet last season, tore her ACL during her floor routine in January. She has been able to practice on the uneven bars, but when she attempted an easy dismount in a test before sectionals her knee buckled, and Scheele had to hold her out of the championship meets altogether.

And as injuries piled up, the Chargers, who placed second as a team at the 2019 state finals, tumbled out of the state rankings. But they are getting healthy (well, healthier) at the right time, and took third behind Bishop Dwenger and Homestead at last week's regional to snag the final ticket from Huntington North to the state championship, which is scheduled for Saturday at Ball State.

“I think because of our lower scores during the season, I'm not sure people knew what we were capable of doing,” Scheele said. “We knew what we were capable of doing, and it was a matter of, can we go out there and perform? Have we had enough practice to go out there and perform? And we did.”

McKinley Carroll was the regional all-around champ as a sophomore, but her career has been shaped by injuries in the two years since. As a junior, she was limited to the balance beam after undergoing shoulder surgery before the season.

“I could not stand sitting out again,” Carroll said. “I had to push through the pain. I had my ankle taped, my ankle brace on and then it taped again. So I'm just fighting through the pain and waiting to recover after the season.”

Goodine joined the Carroll team this season (she had competed with her club team for her first two years of high school) and hoped that the Chargers would have more of a team atmosphere. That proved to be helpful while she was rehabbing her broken foot.

“I was really excited to compete for my school, so it was kind of a bummer to be hurt and really hard to get through,” Goodine said. “But I wasn't alone, there were a lot of us doing it, so that was a little more helpful, even though it wasn't a good thing.”

Sophomore Bella Hoogland had shoulder surgery last year, but she competed in all-around events for much of the season while other gymnasts were out of commission. She competed in the floor routine and took fifth in the beam at the regional meet.

“This year has been a good beam year for me, because I got all-new skills over the summer,” Hoogland said. “Competing that this year, I've been pretty solid on it. And it's really exciting for me, because I've never been a very good beam gymnast. In the big stadium, it'll be a lot of fun.”

Even though Scheele said this has been one of the most injury-plagued seasons of her coaching career, Carroll isn't complaining.

“I feel like it's been a good experience,” Carroll said. “I've been hurt, but through those injuries I've had a lot of lessons that I've learned. And just pushing through the injuries I've had has been the best part of it. Showing myself that I can come back from an injury is the best part.”

And Saturday, the Chargers will get one more chance to see if those lessons have been learned.

