NE8 sends 3 teams to next round

Norwell held Mississinewa 23 points below its season scoring average. Leo's two big men put up double-doubles to beat Bishop Luers, then the Lions ran roughshod over Woodlan and beat another SAC opponent in Concordia.

Down in Huntington, New Haven avenged a 16-point December loss to Homestead with a 46-44 win over the Spartans.

And when the dust settled from the area's sectionals Saturday, three NE8 teams were still alive. Norwell (22-2), Leo (19-7) and New Haven (18-6) make up half of the six area teams that are scheduled to play in regional semifinals Saturday. Across four separate sectionals, NE8 teams went 6-1 against nonconference opponents, with the lone loss coming in East Noble's Class 4A Carroll Sectional semifinal against Snider. (The SAC, by comparison, went 2-3 against other conferences.)

“I think our league was a really good league,” Norwell coach Mike McBride said. “We only have the potential to win four. So for our league to win three of the four potential sectionals, that says a lot about the types of teams in our league, the types of coaches in our league, and it shows how competitive our league is from top to bottom. It's a great accomplishment.”

Every team in what is now the NE8 has won at least one sectional title in last 20 years (East Noble has the longest drought, dating to 2001), but those title years have rarely overlapped. The last time multiple teams from this conference reached the regional semifinals in the same year was 2015, when the league was still the Northeast Hoosier Conference. Two of the sectional winners were Homestead and Carroll (the third was Columbia City), both of whom moved into the SAC the next season.

But whether the NE8 was actually better this season – or if everything just happened to come together at the right time for Norwell, Leo and New Haven – isn't an easy question to answer.

“I never walk into a league game and this will be comfortable, and we never were. There were a few upsets. Norwell won the league and was consistent, but there were a lot of competitive games,” Leo coach Carey Cogdell said. “I feel like it's pretty strong every year.”

New Haven coach Bruce Stephens, however, could think of a pretty good argument for why the league was tougher this season.

“I will say our conference was better this year, because we're a better team than we were last year,” said Stephens, whose team improved from 10-15 last season. “And Leo was young last year. Everyone knew Norwell was going to be tough. But there were a lot of tough games though out.”

Norwell, which is powered by double-double machine Will Geiger, gets additional senior leadership from Conner Torson and Drew Federspiel. The No. 6 team in Class 3A has long been the most likely candidate to make a deep run in the tournament, and the Knights still look the part.

But it's not because they blew out the competition. The Knights went 7-0 in the NE8, but their average margin of victory was just over 8.5 points. That doesn't bother McBride too much now that his team is moving on to face NorthWood in the regional semifinals

“If you look at tournament scores, the scores tend to be a little bit lower, and I think that's the defensive mindset,” McBride said. “Our conference games are defensive battle. And those are the types of games that prepare you for the tournament, when you have to grind it out in the fourth quarter. I think each of teams when into the tournament prepared. I definitely thought that about ours.”

vjacobsen@jg.net