Challenges await new IHSAA chief

When Paul Neidig officially becomes the ninth commissioner of the Indiana High School Athletic Association on Aug. 1, it won't be at the tail end of a sleepy summer at the organization's Indianapolis office.

The IHSAA's announcement that Neidig, an Evansville native, will assume the post came March 20, just one day after the boys basketball state tournament was called off for the first time since the inaugural championship in 1911.

Indiana's spring sports are on hold as schools, businesses and sports leagues across the country are shuttered in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“I wish we had the opportunity to do this outside of the pandemic that's going on across this nation. But it all happens for a reason, nothing we can do about it,” Neidig said of the timing of the announcement. “But I'm certainly excited to lead this organization and to lead us out of this current situation, along with Commissioner (Bobby) Cox, who is going to be at the helm until August. But then I'll be happy to take those reins and lead us back to some sort of normalcy.”

Cox, who has been the commissioner since 2011, announced his plans to retire in January.

Neidig, 56, spent 31 years working for Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. as a teacher, basketball coach and athletic director at Evansville Central. Later he served as the school district's deputy chief of staff and chief administrative officer.

He was voted onto the IHSAA Board of Directors in 2004 and remained in that role until 2017, when he became an assistant commissioner for the IHSAA and administered the boys state basketball tournament as well as the cross country and track and field championships.

“I think the biggest thing is working with our member schools, working with the athletic directors. That certainly is something that I enjoy, is really the human interaction part of it,” Neidig said when asked about his favorite part of working at the IHSAA. “You're working with a bunch of people who have a love for education-based athletics, and that's certainly my chosen field, what I love to do.”

Neidig said he and the rest of the IHSAA staff are currently working remotely with the hope that the association will be able to hold postseason tournaments for baseball, softball, boys golf, girls tennis and track and field after an abbreviated spring season.

During the press conference announcing that fans would not be allowed to attend the boys regional basketball championships (the games were postponed the next day, and then called off entirely a week later), Cox estimated that the IHSAA would lose about half a million dollars in ticket revenue. The cancellations and complications – for the IHSAA, schools and athletic organizations across the world – have only snowballed in the days since.

“I think the biggest thing we're faced with right now is the unknown of this spring, and then once we figure out where we're going to be able to go this spring, putting some sort of a tournament together if we can do that,” Neidig said. “This is not an easy process. Schools, it hurts them financially. It hurts the association financially. I think that's something that's going to require a lot of our attention in the coming months.”

vjacobsen@jg.net