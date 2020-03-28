Hall of Fame calls ex-Saints coach

Former Bishop Dwenger football coach Chris Svarczkopf has been to plenty of Hall of Fame inductions, including those for Andy Johns, Fred Tone and Russ Isaacs.

This year, it's Svarczkopf's turn to join the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will be held in Fort Wayne at a date to be determined later this year.

“I'd say it's pretty humbling because I was very, very fortunate in many ways as a coach, had a lot of things that a lot of guys would never have had,” Svarczkopf said by phone on Friday. “I try to be as humble as possible, because first of all I understand that it's a team game. It starts with your family. When you're a coach's wife for 40 years like my wife was ... that's a lot of Friday nights to not have your husband around.”

Svarczkopf was the head coach at Bishop Dwenger from 2002 through the 2017 season, going 149-49 at the helm and winning five SAC titles, 10 sectional and nine regional titles. The Saints also made four trips to the state title game under Svarczkopf. Bishop Dwenger also went 14-1 and won a state title in 2015, when Ernie Bojrab served as head coach and Svarczkopf stepped into an assistant role while being treated for cancer.

Svarczkopf was nominated for the Hall of Fame by former assistant Cory Kitchen and athletic director John Bennett.

On Thursday, the official word came from Snider coach Kurt Tippmann.

“There are many other blessings I received along the way: great mentors like Andy Johns and Fred Tone at Bishop Dwenger, and even before that with the great people at North Side,” Svarczkopf said.

Svarczkopf said he's particularly proud of all the former players who have stayed in the game as managers or now coaches.

“You're always proud of people that, when they finish their football career there, they still love the game, they love their school and they love their teammates,” Svarczkopf said.

Svarczkopf said he was also thankful that his three sons and three daughters were all involved in the program in some way, and that he had the opportunity to coach his grandson Jacob.

The most difficult part of being a coach, he said, was deciding how best to utilize players and coaches.

“You've got coaches who all want to coach and players who all want to play, and not everyone can coach that position and not everyone can play that position,” Svarczkopf said. “The development of teamwork and how everyone fits into the team is always the biggest challenge, I thought. That, and you never have enough time.

“There are so many things that need to be done, as a head coach, so much issues that need to be taken care of, not just during the season but year-round. You never feel that there's enough time to do that. I remember asking Andy Johns, who was a great mentor of mine, I asked him before I took the job, what he thought my greatest challenge would be, and without batting an eye he said, 'Time.' ”

And that could be a challenge one more time, as Svarczkopf prepares for his induction speech.

“My problem is going to be length. I need to be sure that I thank, No. 1, the people who are most important and not forget anybody,” Svarczkopf said. “And then, after that, it'll probably be too long right there. So time, again, is going to be an issue.”

