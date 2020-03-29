South Side-Central one for the ages

There's never been a one-season rivalry that compared to South Side vs. Central in high school basketball during the 1957-58 season. In fact, it culminated in what is widely considered the greatest high school game in Fort Wayne history, especially considering the consequences.

The March 1, 1958, sectional semifinal at Memorial Coliseum pitted No. 1-ranked South Side against No. 3 Central. It also matched two hall of fame coaches, three Mr. Basketballs and seven Indiana all-stars. It was played before 9,418 fans in an atmosphere so intense that a number of people fainted. And it went into overtime, and the winner went on to easily win the state title.

The first time No. 8 South Side and No. 4 Central played that season, Jan. 15, a record crowd of 9,012 crammed into the Coliseum on a Wednesday night. After trailing by 10 at halftime, South Side rallied to win 72-63 and climb to the top of the polls the next week.

When the teams met for the rematch Feb. 14, the Archers were ranked No. 1, but the Tigers had climbed to No. 2. This time a Friday-night crowd of 8,412 watched at the Coliseum as South Side's balance outdueled Central's pair of John Kelso and Ben Hawkins.

Central coach Herb Banet had a wonderful 18-3 squad led by Parade All-American Kelso, still considered by many to be Fort Wayne's best basketball player ever. He was joined in the Tigers' rotation by Tharnell Hollins, Bill Boyd, Ron Brubaker, Steve Hatch, Norm Beers, T.C. Williams, Frank Smith, Percy Moore and Hawkins.

Don Reichert's South Side squad, 20-2, countered with an iron-man five of Mike McCoy, Tom Bolyard, Carl Stavreti, Rich Miller and Dan Howe. All five starting Archers were named to the 10-player all-city team that season and averaged in double figures.

The sectional game was tied at 56 at the end of regulation before Bolyard scored all four South Side points in overtime as the Archers won 60-56. Kelso finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds, Bolyard scored 22. After neither team could score early in the extra session, a McCoy rebound basket off a missed free throw proved to be critical as the Tigers missed all four shots during overtime, and a free throw as well. Bolyard scored the other Archers' basket after Miller saved the ball from going out of bounds.

Central crushed Crawfordsville 63-34 in the state title game, still the second-largest margin in championship game history, on their way to a 28-2 record. McCoy finished with 24 points and 20 rebounds in the title game on his way to winning Mr. Basketball honors. Howe had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Stavreti had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The only games the Archers lost were 61-58 to Muncie Central in a holiday tournament and 56-53 to Michigan City in overtime.