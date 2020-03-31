Warsaw all-state lineman Reed eyes career as chef, not player

Warsaw's “Mangy Lion” continues to make a name for himself, on the gridiron and in the kitchen.

Senior offensive lineman Griffin Reed, who earned first team All-Northern Lakes Conference and IFCA Class 6A All-State honors last season in helping the Tigers win their first football sectional championship, recently signed a national letter of intent to attend college.

Reed plans to focus on cooking and not football. He plans to attend the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.

“I've always loved food, and my mom and dad always said find something you love and make that your career,” Reed said. “That's when I decided I wanted to be a chef.”

With his long, reddish locks easily reaching the numbers on the back of his orange-and-black jersey, Reed received the “Mangy Lion” moniker from assistant coach Michael Curtis, son of head coach Bart Curtis, as a nod to Reed's uncanny resemblance to a particular character from the Wizard of Oz. Unlike the lion that helps Dorothy return home, Reed never lacked the courage – or work ethic – to turn into a force in Warsaw's run-heavy flexbone offensive scheme.

“He is as unique a football player as I've had a chance to coach, and I mean that in a positive way,” Bart Curtis said. “There's been some schools that really like his demeanor and his pad level and his aggressiveness, but he's known for a long time that he wants to be a chef and that's what he's going to do.

“I saw pictures of when he was a freshman, and my son was coaching him, he talked about how hard of a worker he was in the weight room. He's the real deal when it came to Friday nights. He practiced every day the way he played on Friday nights. He wanted to bring it on every play.”

So how did football prepare Reed for college studying the culinary arts? As he explained, the two activities go hand-in-hand. When playing on the offensive line, five athletes must work together as one unit to succeed, whereas in the kitchen, each person – from the head chef to the dishwasher – serves a vital role in a satisfactory dining experience.

“(The offensive line) doesn't tend to get as much recognition as the other players, but that's why it was so good for me,” Reed said. “I learned how to do things for others without wanting to get recognition. It was a humbling act and I loved every minute of it.”

And chef Mark Bragg, supervisor of the Blue Apron, a student-run restaurant at the Warsaw Area Career Center open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, continues to see firsthand how Reed applies principles learned on the gridiron to his time in the kitchen.

“(Reed) relates to it in class all the time with teamwork,” Bragg said. “If the other students aren't participating, it creates more effort on someone else. He says, 'I'm on the offensive line, if I'm not doing my part the quarterback's getting sacked.'”

As far as a long-term goal in his culinary career, Reed hasn't made that decision. But the Culinary Institute of America campus, located about 90 miles north of New York City, reminded him of Warsaw, and the school's immersive training, coupled with a career fair held thrice annually featuring upward of 300 Michelin star-rated restaurant owners seeking CIA students and graduates to hire, made the decision easy.

“I feel like it's more similar to where I grew up,” Reed said. “Everyone there was so welcoming, and the financial plan was just amazing. There are so many opportunities and so many routes you can go through, and I know if I go to CIA, that'll give me the best education to prepare me for my future.”