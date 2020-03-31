West Noble AD hospitalized

West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn has been hospitalized in Fort Wayne, West Noble School Corporation superintendent Galen Mast confirmed to the Journal Gazette. Schmermerhorn has not felt well "for the last week or so", Mast said.

Schermerhorn's daughter, Maddie Schermerhorn, a West Noble graduate and current Purdue volleyball player, told the Goshen News that her father had been tested for COVID-19, but has not received the results of the test.

"It is not confirmed COVID, though the doctors think it might be," Mast said. "Tom is well-loved and well-liked by obviously everyone around. A lot of school faculty from other districts have reached out to myself and his family to say they're praying for him and thinking of him."

The news first broke on social media through Purdue volleyball coach Dave Shondell.

“Please pray for the father of @PurdueVB freshman, Maddie Schermerhorn," Shondell wrote on Twitter. "Tom is at Parkview Hospital in Ft. Wayne on ventilator & needs all of us to lift him up. Pray for Tom, the medical professionals, and his family. Tom is a one of greatest guys in all of athletic [sic]. He needs us."

Mast said another employee at WNSC has already tested positive for COVID-19. He expressed sympathy for Schermerhorn's family and urged everyone to take all necessary precautions.

"Tom especially is like a brother to me," the superintendent said. "We've spent many days in the office and out and about talking, talking about life and about school in general. It's hard to find anybody that has a bad word to say about Tom."

"I'm not an alarmist," Mast added. "Usually people sometimes get on me about being too relaxed about things. But with this, it's something that's real. Once it hits your family and once it hits people you love, people you know ... this is a pretty serious thing that people need to take seriously."

