High school spring sports season canceled

The IHSAA announced Thursday afternoon that the 2020 spring sports state tournaments will not be held. The news followed the announcement that all schools in Indiana will remain closed through the end of the school year to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Early-season spring sports contests in baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, boys golf and girls tennis had already been called off due to school closures and the statewide stay-at-home order.

Earlier this week, Indiana University, the planned site of the boys and girls state track and field championships, had announced that all events on campus were canceled through July 31.

The full release from the IHSAA reads as follows:

The Indiana High School Athletic Association staunchly supports our Governor, our State Commissioner of Health and our State Superintendent of Public Instruction in their herculean efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are extremely fortunate in Indiana to have these exemplary leaders providing guidance and care to all Hoosiers.

With the announcement today of the closure of K-12 schools throughout Indiana for the remainder of the school year, the IHSAA announces the cancellation of all spring sports tournament series events for the 201920 school year.

It is imperative that our students, coaches, officials, administrators and parents be encouraged in every manner to adhere to the guidance provided by our leadership. The Association understands the extreme seriousness of this pandemic and joins in support of current measures being implemented as well as future considerations. In unwavering support yet with extreme sadness, we must cancel our spring sports programming. We join all Hoosiers in anticipation of a triumphant homecoming back to our schools in the fall of 2020 complete with a full complement of IHSAA sports.

The Association continues to remind its member schools and the general public to follow the guidance of the governor and the Indiana State Department of Health via IN.gov/coronavirus.