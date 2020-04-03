End of school means sports are over, too

Indiana's students won't be heading back this school year, and they won't be heading back to their softball and baseball diamonds, tracks or golf courses and tennis courts, either.

Spring sports in Indiana schools were canceled Thursday after officials said schools would remain closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association said it supported the decision to close schools and urged residents to follow safety guidelines set by state and local leaders.

“In unwavering support yet with extreme sadness, we must cancel our spring sports programming,” the association said. “We join all Hoosiers in anticipation of a triumphant homecoming back to our schools in the fall of 2020 complete with a full complement of IHSAA sports.”

The spread of the coronavirus and the school closures and statewide stay-at-home orders that followed had already eaten into the first few weeks of the spring sports season, and earlier this week Indiana University, which was supposed to play host to the boys and girls state track and field finals, canceled all on-campus events through July 31.

Still, when the IHSAA announced the organization could not host state finals for any spring sports, the news was a blow to players and coaches.

“One of them texted me shortly after the news came out and asked, 'Does this mean softball is canceled?'” Leo coach Ben Shappell said of one of his players. “My heart was hurting so much for all of them. I didn't text her back, because I didn't want to tell her. I didn't want to be the one to tell her that they weren't going to be able to play softball this year.

“One of the seniors' mom called, and I didn't want to talk to her. I was afraid I'd get emotional talking to her. So I've been honestly avoiding things today until I heard officially.”

The seven seniors who would've played for the Leo softball team this spring had already won nearly 90 games in their careers and reached the state finals as juniors. Now they'll never have another chance to make a run at a state title.

Bellmont senior Meghan Busick was hoping for a comeback season after sitting out much of 2018 and tearing her ACL before the 2019 season.

“I kind of had a feeling after the first couple weeks, but actually hearing the news today kind of hit home, and I realized I'm actually done. It's been really hard,” Busick said. “But I get it. I hate that it happened like this, but if it were my family, I'd want to protect them, so it makes sense. But it's still hard.”

Busick had already missed out on so many athletic highlights (she injured her knee during the sectional basketball tournament when Bellmont had its best chance at a sectional title in recent memory, and then missed a softball season in which her team went 23-1), so when the coronavirus pandemic first threatened her senior season, there was a part of her that thought she was used to this kind of bad news.

“But when it actually happened – I don't want to say it's worse for me by any means, because it's not,” Busick said. “It hurts the same for every athlete, missing their season. I don't think anyone has it worse, I think we're all in it together.”

Carroll athletic director Dan Ginder admitted he wasn't surprised by the announcement.

“I think it's something all of us, if we're real with ourselves, had a feeling this was coming,” Ginder said. “It hurts, for sure, because there was still some hope out there, that there was a chance. And that makes everyone feel better, to hold onto something.”

For now, construction projects on Carroll's campus will continue.

“We are in the midst of starting a lot of facility improvements which include a band practice field with improved lighting, some sound and additional space for them to practice on,” Ginder said. “We're going to be doing an improved football and track facility, and some improvements to our soccer stadium.”

Right now, all the construction projects on campus are in the ground work phase, allowing workers to remain a safe distance apart during the work day.

Because spring sports tend to bring in less revenue than football or basketball, Ginder said he's not too worried about the lack of money coming in from ticket sales this spring. But the athletic department's financial situation could change if the event cancellations continue to pile up into the summer.

“In June, we're supposed to have our 10th annual golf outing, which is a huge revenue source for us, for the athletic department,” Ginder said. “Planning for next year, if we're going to be able to do it. At this point, we don't know. If we lose that, that's going to be much more of a hit for us at Carroll High School.

“If things go into the fall, that's really going to start impacting all schools.”

vjacobsen@jg.net