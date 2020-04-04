Freshmen-to-be football players forced to adjust

Spring is the period in the football calendar when teams and players put in work behind closed doors that will not show up on the field until the fall.

For incoming college freshmen, that means a mad dash to prepare for the rigors of their first seasons at the collegiate level, where almost everyone is bigger, stronger and faster than opponents they've faced in the past. Spring workouts prior to their first season on campus can be the difference between starting Week 1 and spending a season on the bench.

This year, those valuable workouts are taking place in isolation, as the spread of COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of spring practices on college campuses and left soon-to-be-freshmen to finish their final months of high school from home.

For those players who had enrolled early as freshman and were planning to participate in spring practice, the cancellation of the offseason workouts for the time being was particularly difficult. Instead of practicing a dozen times and running through plays and drills before the summer, they're left to participate in position meetings over Zoom and do workouts at home as they adjust to college classes.

“It was obviously something we were all hoping didn't happen,” said Cam Rogers, a Homestead graduate who enrolled early at Miami (Ohio). “We all love football so much. Every time football ends in the fall, you're just anticipating the first time you can put pads back on (in the spring). The energy was starting to get up and everybody was really ready for (practice). It got canceled and obviously it was a real bummer.”

For Rogers, however, there was a silver lining: he had suffered a labrum injury and wouldn't have been able to play until the last week of spring practice. Instead of rushing back, the 6-foot-1 linebacker can now slow down and learn how to handle an injury.

Former Bishop Dwenger offensive lineman Luke Wiginton, who enrolled early at Indiana, got to participate in four spring practices before the workouts were canceled. He felt that the transition to college had been going relatively smoothly and his challenge since returning home to Fort Wayne has been maintaining a routine.

In that area, he has been helped by Hoosiers strength coach Aaron Wellman, a West Noble graduate, who is providing all of his players individualized body weight workouts to help them stay in shape. Wiginton has been spending a lot of time hitting a tractor tire with a sledgehammer to keep up his strength, but he's looking forward to getting back to working out with his teammates.

“I love the environment of the weight room,” Wiginton said. “Everyone around there just wants to get better.”

Those who didn't enroll early but planned to get to campus in the summer after graduating high school are facing similar challenges. Ryan Brandt, a former Angola star who is signed with Purdue, would usually be staying in shape by playing baseball at this point in the year.

With spring sports canceled, however, Brandt, who will likely play defensive back for the Boilermakers, is working out with his younger brother, a sophomore, and trying not to get bored with the monotony of the same workouts day after day. The prospect of facing college players in the coming months is plenty of motivation to push through that, he said, but he added that he would never again take for granted working out in a gym.

“You wake up, you work out and then there's nothing all day,” Brandt said. “That's definitely been the hardest (part). It's thrown everything off, and I'm a very scheduled person. I like knowing, when I wake up, I have to do this, do that, very schedule-oriented. So I'm kind of jumbled a little bit every day, but it is what is, you have to make what you can with what you have.”

Making do in a less-than-ideal situation is a theme that comes up often when talking to players. Former Snider offensive lineman Randy Holtz, who is signed to play at Indiana with Wiginton in the fall, had been playing lacrosse to stay in shape but is now following a workout book the Hoosiers sent to incoming freshmen. Without access to any weights, it's a lot of push-ups, sit-ups and running.

“One of football's main things is being able to work through adversity, and this is a big adversity for every single program in college,” Holtz said. “If (move-in) gets moved back, it gets moved back, it's just going to be about who can overcome it the best.”

Holtz and Brandt had planned to move on to their respective campuses in early June, and as of now those dates have not been moved, though they could be pushed back depending on the state of the virus at that point.

Once the players do get back on campus, they can really start to mesh with their teammates. Rogers, however, is especially looking forward to one aspect of football that isn't possible during at-home workouts:

“Hitting somebody.”

dsinn@jg.net