Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series canceled

Officials from Indiana and Kentucky announced that the annual Indiana-Kentucky All-Star basketball series has been called off as both states remain under stringent restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, the series is expected to return in 2021.

The events were scheduled to be held at various sites in Indiana and Kentucky in early June. Sydney Graber of Homestead had been selected to the Senior Girls All-Star team, and Blackhawk Christian's Caleb Furst (core group), Luke Goode of Homestead and Michael Eley of Snider (red group) and Hanna Knoll of Angola (red group) were all named Junior All-Stars. Blackhawk Christian boys coach Marc Davidson had been in line to coach the junior boys and Angola girls coach Brandon Appleton had been named a junior girls assistant.

This is the first time the girls series has been interrupted since it was introduced in 1976. The boys series has been played 78 times since its founding in 1940 and was previously canceled in 1943 and 1944 because of World War II.

-- Journal Gazette