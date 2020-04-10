Leal, Parrish capture Indiana's top basketball awards

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Anthony Leal and Sydney Parrish can add one more award to their expanding trophy rooms -- Indiana's No. 1 All-Star jersey.

Leal was a runaway winner for the IndyStar Mr. Basketball Award, receiving 103 of 236 votes. Parrish earned 102 votes to edge Madison Layden for the Miss Basketball Award.

The winners were announced Friday.

Leal becomes the second player from Bloomington South to win the award, joining Jordan Hulls from 2009, and is the third consecutive Mr. Basketball winner to play for Indiana University. Romeo Langford, the 2018 winner, and last year's winner, Trayce Jackson-Davis, also chose the Hoosiers.

The award caps a nearly perfect season for Leal, who led Bloomington South to a 26-0 record and the only unbeaten team left in Indiana when the boys basketball tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He broke the school's scoring record, helped South win its sixth consecutive sectional title and had his team seemingly destined for a state title. Then Thursday, he was selected to the the Associated Press all-state team with the most votes.

Leal beat out Tony Perkins of Lawrence North (37 votes) and Trey Galloway of Culver Academy (33). Johnell Davis of Gary 21st Century had 22 votes and Dre Davis of Lawrence Central had 15.

Parrish, meanwhile, won this most recent showdown with Layden, who had already been named this year's Indiana Gatorade player of the year and last week received the most votes on the girls all-state team.

This time, the 6-foot-2 Oregon recruit finished with 102 votes compared with Layden (83) and Kendall Bostic (22). Layden and Bostic were teammates at Northwestern.

Parrish certainly had a storied career. She was the state Gatorade player of the year in 2019 when she led Hamilton Southeastern to the Class 4A state title.

As a senior, Parrish averaged 24.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.4 steals and topped the 30-point mark eight times as Hamilton Southeastern went 22-3. She was named a McDonald's All-American, selected to play in the Jordan Brand Classic all-star game and had been selected to the Indiana All-Star team. All of the all-star games have been canceled.

Parrish is part of a recruiting class at Oregon that has been ranked as the country's best.