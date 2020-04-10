Woodlan twins eye new chapter at Manchester

In any other circumstance, Mitch and Kate Mendenhall would've celebrated their signing day at Woodlan High School, like all their other senior classmates who are planning to play collegiate sports.

But with every school and gym across the state closed due to the spread of the coronavirus and residents ordered to remain in their homes whenever possible, their ceremony had to be moved to another venue: the Mendenhall family basement.

So on March 31, in front of a screen with “Spartan Pride” projected onto it, the twins signed with the Manchester men's and women's basketball teams.

“It's something we're going to remember, and it's going to be really different,” Mitch said.

Mitch will be a part of the first recruiting class of Nate Conley, who took over the men's program in October. According to Kate, the Spartans' coach first met with Mitch at the Warriors' game at Prairie Heights in January. When he followed up at a home game, the coach noticed Kate's senior banner in the gym, and Mitch mentioned his a twin sister was also looking to play in college.

“Their coach put in a good word for me, and so I went and looked at the campus. And it's a nice campus, so why not?” Kate said.

Mitch said he was looking for a campus with a strong sense of community where he could study business and entrepreneurship. Kate, who is thinking of majoring in accounting, knew she wanted to go to a small school. Manchester, with an enrollment around 1,400, fit the bill.

“I knew I'd get lost in the crowd at a big school, so a small community was really what I was looking for, one that cared about the students,” Kate said.

The siblings said they haven't talked about how much time they expect to spend together, but on a small campus where they'll be studying similar subjects and playing basketball, they know they should be able to see plenty of each other.

“At the start of it, when nobody really knows anybody there, it's going to be nice to have Kate and it's going to be nice to have somebody, if you have trouble with homework and stuff like that,” Mitch said.

Like all other high school seniors, the Mendenhalls are finishing their last semester via e-learning and trying to stay in shape on their own.

“Basketball-wise, before the coronavirus hit, I was always in the gym getting up shots with my old AAU coach. And since then, I've been sent kind of a workout sheet about push-ups and just trying to lift and get myself in shape for college,” Mitch said. “As far as being in the gym, we have a barn that actually has a hoop in it, so I get in there and I shoot around as much as possible.”

Kate also heads out to the barn to shoot hoops on a regular basis and hopes to join in on open gyms with the Woodlan girls team as soon as they're permitted. Kate said she's eager to meet her new teammates. And Mitch said he's excited to begin his college career and help start a new chapter of Manchester basketball.

“I think it's going to be really cool to be part of their first recruiting class, and it's good to know that they want me there and they want me to help start up the program,” Mitch said. “And obviously I love playing basketball and playing basketball in the state of Indiana for the next four years.”

