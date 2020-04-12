Graber joins city history

Homestead senior Sydney Graber is the 2020 winner of the Tiffany Gooden Award, which recognizes the top girls or boys basketball player from the SAC conference.

“Ever since I started playing basketball in Fort Wayne I knew the importance of this award and all the other players who've won it before me and the history behind it,” Graber said. “It's always been a goal of mine to even be considered for this honor among all these great players. So I'm just really grateful.”

Graber, who is headed to Central Michigan in the fall, averaged 15.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 steals in her senior season. She and the Spartans went 26-2 and didn't lose a game against a team from Indiana until the regional championship against Northwestern. She was also named to the IBCA Senior All-State “Supreme 15” and the Indiana Senior All-Star team.

“I used to go to DeKalb Middle School, so I used to come up to watch Homestead play, because of what a powerhouse they were in the state of Indiana,” Graber said. “I'd always watched their games and be so impressed, because I knew the players on the floor is the player I wanted to become in the future. And just all of Fort Wayne, the SAC has produced just incredible athletes and players. So growing up watching these high school players, I knew it was always a goal of mine to be in their shoes and accomplish some of the things that they did.”

The Gooden Award is typically announced at The Journal Gazette's annual basketball awards ceremony, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Other nominees for the award included Homestead teammates Rylie Parker and Ayanna Patterson, South Side's Jaci Jones, as well as Homestead's Luke Goode, Bishop Luers' Naylon Thompson and Dillon Duff and Michael Eley, both of Snider.

Like seniors across the country, Graber said she is dealing with the disappointment of missing milestones and traditions that usually take place each spring.

“I know I speak for everyone in the senior class when I say it's extremely heartbreaking,” Graber said. “No prom, no senior activities day, senior skip day, graduation. For some of the players, too, the Indiana All-Star game being canceled – that's a whole week of activities. It's a whole lot of stuff that the senior class is missing out on. But I think we can all agree it's for a good cause. We don't want the spread of COVID-19 to go into the summertime.”

Graber said that one of the most important things she learned through high school basketball was how to come in as a freshman, pick up new systems and contribute in whatever way is necessary for a team with high expectations (she played 10 minutes in Homestead's 61-54 win in the state championship game in 2017). That lesson may become important this fall, as Central Michigan went 23-7 last year and has high expectations heading into this season. But Graber doesn't know exactly when she and her new teammates can start working together in person.

“The most nerve-wracking thing is that a lot of the move-in times are being moved back,” Graber said. “I was supposed to move in on June 20, and that most likely won't happen because our orientation already got canceled for June 10. Summer is kind of when you get used to college before college. So it's kind of nerve-wracking just to not have that experience. So I'm going to have to learn things a lot faster than I would if I had the whole summer to learn it.”

