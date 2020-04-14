Peer's virus death stuns state ADs

North Central athletic director Paul Loggan and Canterbury AD Ken Harkenrider didn't need to have much of a working relationship.

Loggan, 57, who died Sunday afternoon after being hospitalized with COVID-19 for several weeks, led the athletic department at one of Indianapolis' massive high schools, with an enrollment more than 10 times as big as private Canterbury's student body. Loggan was a “football guy” who had been an All-American linebacker at the University of Indianapolis and was heavily involved in the Indiana Football Coaches Association and the annual North/South All-Star Game. Canterbury doesn't even have football.

But Loggan, who had worked at North Central since 1988 and taken over as athletic director in 2014, made an effort to bring the schools together anyway. The latest example came just six weeks ago, when Loggan called Harkenrider to suggest a fall match between the boys soccer teams, who met twice in the state finals and have won a combined 12 state championships.

“His coach, Jerry Little, is retiring after this next season,” Harkenrider said. “Our coach, Greg Mauch, has been at it for years. They've played each other lots of times. He said, 'I would love to host you one more time, and we'll do a big tribute to Jerry. We'll do a great big tribute to Greg, because it's been a great rivalry.'

“That was all his idea, he cooked it up and called, and we arranged it so we're going to go down in August.”

After Loggan died, someone from North Central went to the stadium, turned on the lights and left them on all night as a tribute. The rest of the Metropolitan Conference followed suit, and after the topic came up Monday on a statewide conference call for athletic directors, numerous schools across the state decided they would pay their respects in the same way.

Canterbury doesn't have a football stadium, so the school lit up the soccer field Monday evening. Bishop Dwenger, Concordia, Bishop Luers, Norwell and West Noble also turned on their stadium lights.

“ADs tend to be pretty gregarious people anyway, and on that call this morning everyone kept saying 'larger than life,'” Harkenrider said of the way his fellow athletic directors talked about Loggan. “When he came into the room, you knew he was in the room.”

The weekly calls among Indiana athletic directors started at the end of March, as a bit of a consolation when the annual conference was canceled. Harkenrider said the virtual crowd has grown each week, as the counterparts gathered to discuss the big topics, such as the loss of their colleagues. (Sue Tameling, the athletic director at Greenwood Christian, died suddenly on April 6.) Tom Schermerhorn, the West Noble athletic director, remains hospitalized with COVID-19, though his family reported over the weekend that he has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

vjacobsen@jg.net