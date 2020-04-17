Prep football All-Stars won't play

The 54th annual North/South All-Star Football Game has joined the list of Indiana high school events canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The game was scheduled for July 10 at Ben Davis in Indianapolis. Thirteen local senior players and three Fort Wayne-area coaches were selected for the North team.

Players received an email Thursday notifying them the game would not be held.

“I was shocked at first, but I mean, we all knew it was coming probably, eventually,” DeKalb offensive lineman Tylar Pomeroy said. “I've seen a few tweets already, people saying it was premature. Somebody said, 'if an athlete was to start a petition' or something. But at the end of the day, they're trying to protect us, and that's what everybody's been doing.”

The All-Star game director, North Central athletic director Paul Loggan, died Sunday from COVID-19. Despite that devastating news, Homestead coach Chad Zolman, who was selected as an assistant for the North team, said the decision to cancel was made mostly for the ongoing safety of players and coaches.

“We kind of saw it coming,” Zolman said “There was a picnic that was scheduled in May, and they canceled that. We saw everything shut down. I think IU actually shut down all summer camps at this point, too. Some of the colleges are talking about coming back in July, but who knows?

“Paul's death is certainly devastating, but there were enough people that would've stepped up. But it was all set: the players were named, the coaches. The itinerary was set. So (the cancellation) was strictly due to the pandemic, I think.”

Zolman was supposed to have coached the North team's running backs during the all-star mini-camp and game.

“I had never coached it before, so I was looking forward to it, too, so it's disappointing,” Zolman said. “But it's an honor to be named on that team for these kids. I think it's a really big deal. It indicates they're one of the best football players in the state. It's a pretty big deal. So I'm sure the kids will be disappointed, but in the big picture, everybody has to do what they can to keep everybody safe.”

Pomeroy has wanted to play in the all-star game since he was in middle school.

“Of all the accomplishments and awards that you could get, that was the top of my list, was to play in the North/South game, and getting to play against the best of the best in the state,” Pomeroy said. “After my senior season, I was hoping that I would get chosen for it so that I could compete one more time.”

Pomeroy, who has signed to play football at the University of Indianapolis, said he was looking forward to practicing at his new campus and spending time playing with and against some of his soon-to-be teammates.

Zolman said he was looking forward to working with some of his counterparts across the state.

“Having a full team all of All-Star kids was going to be a fun experience,” Zolman said. “And on top of that, the coaching staff, getting to know some of the other coaches throughout the northern half of the state would have been fun, too. We had a couple meetings. I had enjoyed getting to know those guys, and the thing I think was going to be the most fun.”

Concordia receiver Jalen Vanderbosch was disappointed he wouldn't get to watch and learn from some of the other top players and coaches from around the state.

“It's still going to take some time to get adjusted to,” Vanberbosch said of missing out on all sorts of senior activities, which now includes the all-star game. “As an athlete, you have to make adjustments all the time, whether it's on or off the field.

“It's going to take some time to get used to, but everyone's going through it, so we're going to have to work together so that way this thing can get over faster.”

