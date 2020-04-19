3 named top SAC coaches

The Journal Gazette's SAC Coaches of the Year are Rod Parker and Kara Ankenbruck of Homestead girls basketball and Fonso White of Bishop Luers boys basketball.

Parker was diagnosed with cancer in December, and Ankenbruck served as interim coach until he was able to return to the head coaching role in January. The Spartans lost just one game, to Notre Dame Academy in Ohio, during that stretch. Homestead went undefeated in the SAC, won the SAC Holiday tournament, and reached the Marion regional final. The Spartans finished the season 26-2.

In his second season at Bishop Luers, White's Knights improved from 4-18 to 15-7. They came out of a crowded SAC field to win the regular-season conference title with a 7-2 record.

The coach of the year awards are usually announced as part of an event recognizing the All-SAC and All-NEI basketball teams, co-sponsored by Parkview Sports Medicine at the Mirro Center. The event was canceled because of the coronavirus epidemic.

“When you step outside the circle, and you're not in the middle of it, you really appreciate the little things,” Parker said. “The relationships with the kids and the coaches, and the conversations and the bus rides, the pregame and post-game talks, those are the things in coaching you can easily take for granted when you're trying to perform at a high level. But when you take those little pieces that make it fun and that you enjoy, when you're in the outer circle you begin to realize how much you appreciate that part of coaching and that part of team sports.”

Parker and Ankenbruck both thanked the rest of the Homestead coaching staff, including JV coach Nicole Gilles, freshman coach Lindsey Anderegg and assistant Todd German.

“Todd was a longtime assistant for me and a great friend of mine, and he stepped away from the program as his youngest daughter, Grace, was finishing up her last two years of college basketball, and he wanted to be able to go to her games,” Parker said.

“The day after I was diagnosed, I called him and I remember he picked up the phone and he said, 'Yes.' He had heard the news, and he knew what I was calling about. He came back to the program, and that was a big help.”

Parker described Ankenbruck as a “great motivator” and a loyal friend who is the sort of coach that other people want to follow. Ankenbruck has held just about every position in the Homestead program over the years, including varsity assistant and freshman and JV coach.

“The great thing about him is that he's honest, but in a very positive and constructive way,” Ankenbruck said (of Parker). “I've learned so much from him by him giving me and advice and him telling me what he would've done differently. But with his positivity, and how he approaches his coaches and players, I never felt like he was coming down on me.

“He always has so much respect for the players, and in return they respect him so much.”

White also thanked his coaching staff for always remaining competitive and dedicated to the team, and his family and the Bishop Luers administration for always believing in him.

“I think the reason we were able to do the things we were able to do was the strong senior leadership and Demarcus Hudson being healthy, for the most part of the season,” White said. “To replace a player like him is impossible, what he does as a leader, being vocal and by his actions. I think he's the guy that he made Naylon (Thompson) the player he is. He made (Jalen) Causey the player that he is by strong leadership and mental toughness to help us get through a lot of games that were tough.”

Despite the Knights' success this season, White said he hopes they're even more competitive defensively next year.

“One of the biggest things I learned is that you can never get enough work on the defensive end,” White said. “Playing in the SAC, I mean, you've got a lot of teams like Carroll and Homestead that are about as solid as you can get in man-to-man defense. And I respect Marty (Beasley), and I respect Chris (Johnson) with what they do and how they get their kids to buy in to the defensive side of things right away. That's the kind of approach I want to take with us moving forward, is getting into that mindset of being more defensive-minded versus offensive-minded.”

