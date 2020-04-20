COVID-19 can teach us valuable lessons

These are unusual and unprecedented times for all of us. It's certainly a test of our ability to adapt and live according to normal routines.

But, as we always do, we adjust and change and make it work. I don't know how long this is going to last. I'm more concerned about the lasting impact this will have on us as a people, and if we are using this to grow or just complain.

It's disappointing. It's frustrating. It's overwhelming at times. But we can't change it. What we can change is our response. We can grow.

Life is disappointing. We don't get what we want, a lot.

And the COVID-19 shutdown is one of those situations for sports.

My job isn't just to coach football. I can't just focus on designing and calling plays. Sure, I'm building a program, but more importantly I'm building young people into leaders for a lifetime.

You see, sports are just another education opportunity, just another vehicle to drive us further in life. Sports will end for everyone who plays the game, but the lessons are eternal.

If you ask me, it's time we as adults (not just coaches) realize this has to be done. We have to grow. The bigger issue goes beyond the effects of COVID-19 and will last long after.

The big-picture question, are we becoming team players? Are we willing to sacrifice enough so we all can succeed?

These are dangerous me-first times. Now more than ever, we need to work together to find solutions.

Hopefully we all change for the better as a result of these historic times.

Casey Kolkman is the head football coach at Heritage High School.