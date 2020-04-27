You never know when it's going to be over. A lot of kids, if they have mediocre training in the off-season, they're like, “Well, I can make up some ground here or there.”

But you never know when it can be taken away from you. You never know when it's going to be your last vault or your last hurdle, your last rep in practice. You've got to train hard every day.

So stay the course, do what you know you should be doing and keep working out. Don't be lazy: There is no room in sports for lazy people. That sums up what I honestly believe.

If you're going to be good, there's no room for laziness. You cannot have bad days. You've got to train hard on a daily basis. If you're not, someone else is going to beat you.

You're either gaining on somebody else, or you're losing. We tell our kids: There's no such thing as staying the same. You're either getting better, or you're getting worse, there is no in-between.

We've got kids sending us videos of them working out in their backyards, and it's pretty cool to see that.

I don't know when we're going to be back in the weight room. I don't know when we're going to be back on the track.

When our season got canceled, things were rough there for a week or two. But kids bounce back.

Zach Dock coaches track and field and football at Churubusco High School.