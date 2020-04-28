Relationships propel Blackhawk's success

Like every other boys basketball team that won a sectional tournament this spring, Blackhawk Christian's season ended abruptly and without closure when the IHSAA suspended the season the day before the regionals and later canceled the remainder of the state tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But even if the Braves (23-3) had reached the Class 2A semistate or state championships – which seemed likely, given their performance during the regular season and their status as the reigning Class A champion – coach Marc Davidson said he'd still be a long way from drawing any conclusions about the 2019-20 season.

“Amos Alonzo Stagg, the late, great coach at the University of Chicago, he was asked by a reporter after a successful season, he said, 'Coach, talk about what a successful season this was.' And Coach Stagg responded and said, 'We're not going to know for at least another 20 years exactly how successful this season was,'” Davidson said earlier this month. “And I just love that response, because Amos Alonzo Stagg was about that 'main thing' ... : developing relationships and the long-term product.

“To me, that's the part I enjoy the most about coaching, is the relationship piece, and that's with my current players and with my former players. And there's not a week that goes by that I'm not getting a text or a call from a former player. I absolutely love that interaction with those guys, and the opportunity to continue to invest in them. To me, those are the real wins.”

While it may take decades to see exactly how much the Braves learned and grew this season, annual awards don't wait. Davidson was one of six boys coaches to be named a Bob King Coach of the Year for 2019-20, based on voting by Indiana Basketball Coaches Association members between January and March.

“It's obviously a tremendous honor, and I'm very grateful for it,” said Davidson, who has won 146 games and six sectional titles in seven seasons with the Braves. “At the same time, I am fully aware that this is a team award. And we've been very fortunate at Blackhawk to have really talented kids, and we've had talented kids that have bought into the things that we ask them to do. And so usually, when you've got talent with buy-in, you get good results.”

Davidson followed his father, Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Don Davidson, into coaching. The elder Davidson retired from coaching this winter after more than five decades.

“I still learn a great deal from my dad, and hardly a week goes by that I don't call him and pick his brain and ask his advice about different things,” Davidson said. “I think the most important thing that my dad taught me is the mantra that he's been saying for years, which is 'The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing.' And for my dad and I as Christians, we view coaching as a ministry, and as an opportunity to impact the lives of young men for Christ. And for us, that's what the main thing is. That's why we do it.”

The 2019-20 edition of the Braves will never get the chance to see what they could have done in the state tournament, but Davidson said he'll remember how selfless they were. The team averaged nearly 20 assists per game, and three different players (Caleb Furst, Zane Burke and Marcus Davidson) each averaged around four assists.

“I just thought they were tough kids who took everything that was thrown at them, and handled it in stride and continued to work hard and did it with great attitude. And they also played really selflessly,” Davidson said. “And so when you've got kids that compete and play hard and share the basketball, it makes it a lot of fun. So I would say that's the thing that I'm most proud of in this group, is the toughness and selflessness with which they played.”

