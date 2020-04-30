South Side moving softball closer to annex

There is no softball being played this season, but the South Side softball team will soon have a new field at the Archers' athletic annex facility on Sand Point Road.

The Fort Wayne Community Schools Board of Trustees voted Monday to approve a project that includes the new field, built alongside the existing baseball field, as well as improved dugouts and a new press box that will overlook the baseball and softball fields.

“This is something that had been slowly planned out,” said South Side athletic director Torrey Curry, who joined the Archers in the fall of 2018. “Once I had one spring of experience hosting softball games there, I realized there were some potential concerns as far as staying in that location.

“We were very thankful that that was already in the plans, and didn't have to go through starting at Point A. They had already been looking at it from a long-term standpoint of investing in that athletic complex.”

In the current configuration, the softball field is far from any permanent structures where teams and spectators could take cover if severe weather blew in. It is also far from any permanent bathrooms and was hard to get to for anyone using a wheelchair, walker or crutches.

“In the past, what we've done is rent port-a-potties, which is OK, but is not conducive when you have two teams of softball players and fans there,” Curry said. “We'll have one concession area. With two fields on opposite ends of the property, sometimes we were moving product in the back of a golf cart in the middle of the third inning if we ran out of something, and so this will make it a lot easier for us as far as concessions, a lot more fan-friendly.”

Sketches of the project show the new softball field's first-base line running parallel to the third-base line of the baseball field. The original press box will be removed and the new dual press box will be positioned several dozen feet behind home plate of each field.

According to the materials voted on by the school board, Schenkel Construction was awarded the contract for the project with an anticipated cost of $890,500 and construction completed by Nov. 1.

Curry said that the school district is at least 45 days out from the start of construction.

“The first thing is removing some trees, and so they've looked at that and everything is good to go on that end,” Curry said. “That'll be the first exciting thing, is trees coming down to open up the area that the field's going into. Aesthetically, once the field's in, the backdrop to the field will be a wooded area.

“If the grass takes, they think we can play, it could be as early as spring of '21,” Curry said. “Worst-case scenario, we play spring of 2022.”

