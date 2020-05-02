Angola girls coach exits for boys team

When the head coaching job for the Angola boys basketball team first opened up in early February, Brandon Appleton had no thoughts of applying for that role.

Appleton's girls team was just days away from its sectional opener, and he and his Hornets were on a 20-game win streak that stretched back to mid-November.

But after the Angola girls were upset by Concordia in the sectional tournament, Appleton took his sons to a boys game and really take in how they were enjoying the experience.

“It's something I've always had in the back of my head to do at some point. These head coaching positions, whether it's on the guys or the girls side, just don't come open very frequently,” Appleton said. “When they were watching the boys, it was just one of those moments that I felt like my calling was just going in a different direction. And the pipe dream of coaching your own kids one day would come true, but that's 10 years down the road, so who knows.”

Unfortunately, taking over the boys team meant leaving the girls team he had coached for six years, winning a sectional title in 2018-19. And because schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, he had to share the news over a Zoom call.

“They had kind of heard a rumor that I had interviewed, and we talked about that. And I told them to sit back, and when I knew something I would let them know,” Appleton said. “We laughed a lot, we cried a lot. It's tough, no doubt about it. I love those girls with all my heart.”

Appleton takes over a team that went 10-5 under Ed Bentley until his resignation in February and then went 4-4 under interim coach Josh Sheets. Appleton is familiar with most of the likely members of the 2020-21 boys team, as he has taught many of them during the school day in addition to catching some of their practices and games.

“They're great kids. It's a chance to show them the fun and excitement that I have for the game, and share my love with them and hopefully teach them a lot of cool, fun things about life and what this game can do for you,” Appleton said. “I want to push them to get better. We've got big shoes to fill here. Coach Bentley made a hell of a program, and it's no small task, with what he's laid as far as groundwork. So I'm going to keep pushing forward, keep working.”

Appleton said he is excited for the test of coaching the boys game, which tends to be more athletic, with more action at the rim.

“It's a little cleaner and crisper,” Appleton said. “Some of the mistakes that you can sometimes get away with on the girls side, you can't get away with on the boys side. There's too much risk on the boys side.”

But Appleton said his six years leading the Hornets girls program taught him patience and “how to make it more than just a game.” He said some of the senior girls took him aside and let him know what was and wasn't working, and gave him suggestions about how he could get the most out of each of their teammates.

“There's not a whole lot of difference in the way I'm going to treat players. I'm going to yell at the boys the same way I yelled at the girls,” Appleton said. “The girls asked me, am I going to push them harder? And I said, 'Do you think I can push them harder?' And they all kind of said no. So yeah, hopefully it will be a lot of the same.”

