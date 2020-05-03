West Noble AD enjoying family time

A few months ago, West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn and his family thought they'd be spending this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee, where his oldest daughter, Rachel, was set to graduate from Tennessee State with a master's in speech-language pathology.

But after the coronavirus pandemic canceled commencement ceremonies across the country and put the elder Schermerhorn in the hospital for much of April, he said he was thankful to be able to celebrate that accomplishment with a family parade through the neighborhood.

“Just being home's been really nice,” Schermerhorn said Friday, just a few days after returning home the previous Sunday. “I think anyone who's been through the coronavirus, especially if they've been in the hospital, or maybe a rehabilitation center or nursing home, they realize, they know the hardest thing is just being by yourself, not having family around.”

Schermerhorn said he still has no idea how he contracted it, as he and his family took self-isolation seriously, even before some of the strictest mandates. He said he was only mildly concerned about getting sick himself, but was more worried about passing along the disease to his parents or older friends and neighbors. Still, he fell ill in late March and was soon admitted to Parkview Hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator.

“I would say the first seven or eight days in the hospital, I couldn't tell you anything that happened. My wife filled me in a little bit, as much as she'll tell me, and she's tired of me asking her,” Schermerhorn said, referring to his wife, DeeDee. “She says, this is God's way of telling me that you really don't need to remember that.”

Schermerhorn said he doesn't think he can properly thank all the health care professionals who worked with him at the hospital and later at a rehabilitation facility, where he went for several days to regain strength after he had fought off the virus but before he could go home. Despite their incredible work on his behalf, he said it'd be easier to recognize their voices than their faces if he did see them again.

“I just really feel with all my heart that all the nurses and doctors and therapists, those people are amazing in all they do,” Schermerhorn said. “They are your family while you're in there, even though you can't see their faces, because they have the masks on. You know that they're smiling and you know that they're encouraging you. I think they do, but I don't know that they have any idea how much of an impact that have on your rehabilitation while you're fighting this thing. That's the biggest thing I got out of it, is how selfless people are.”

When asked what advice or encouragement he would give to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, Schermerhorn replied with a suggestion for friends or family of a person: Share your love and support in the same way his community did when he was sick.

“Talk to them, text them, call them, encourage them. The number of people who would text me and tell me they're praying for you, it's a pretty humbling experience, and it means the world to you,” Schermerhorn said.

“Don't assume that someone knows that you're doing this for them. It is really the hardest thing, is you don't have a whole lot of people around you.

“I was amazed at the number of people who are alone fighting this, and I feel very fortunate with my family, and I had a lot of people who reached out to me.”

