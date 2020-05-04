Engineers came calling

Everything is easier with an old friend or two by your side – and that includes enrolling at one of the most rigorous engineering schools in the country.

On Jan. 19, Snider senior Jon Barnes Jr., the Panthers quarterback and basketball player, committed to the Rose-Hulman football team. Two of his basketball teammates, Dillon Duff and Isaac Farnsworth, announced on back-to-back days in late February that they had both committed to the Fightin' Engineers basketball team.

“I think Snider breeds hard workers, more than anything,” said Duff, a first-team All-SAC selection who averaged 17.6 points his senior year. “And I think to go to Rose-Hulman, it takes another level of commitment and focus on your schoolwork and basketball, having to juggle those two.”

Panthers coach Jeremy Rauch said he's never had three members of the same class go on to play sports at the same school, and certainly not a program like Division III Rose-Hulman, which is located in Terre Haute and has the No. 1-ranked undergraduate engineering program in the U.S.

“It is kind of strange for three kids from the same program to go to the same university, but not only that, a university with only 2,000 kids that go there, and it's one of the most well-known colleges in your nation,” Farnsworth said. “And it's really a blessing, because I know those guys and their work ethic, and they know me and my work ethic, and we can hold each other accountable. It's kind of a jump start into the future, which is really nice.”

Farnsworth said he hadn't spent much energy trying to get recruited for college basketball, and made the decision to attend Rose-Hulman before he decided whether he really wanted to play in college.

“Jon Barnes and Dillon Duff committing to Rose along with me finalized my decision, but it wasn't the determining factor in my decision,” said Farnsworth, who said he has always been interested in taking apart machines to learn how they worked. “I was going, basketball or not. Once I committed, by buddy Dillon said, 'If you commit, I'll commit.' And I said, 'We're going, man!'”

Barnes said he also conducted his college search knowing that the academic offerings had to be at least as compelling as the football team.

“Rose-Hulman came to me, I think they were my first offer, actually, so they saw potential in me from the get-go,” Barnes said. “That was probably the best school in what I wanted to go into, which was engineering, so it was a done-deal after that, really.”

Barnes said he had no idea that several of his schoolmates would eventually join him in Terre Haute (Caivonn Spencer, a Snider linebacker, also plans to attend, though not as an athlete). “But it definitely brought me joy when I found out,” he said.

Barnes said he hopes to study mechanical engineering and renewable energies while in college.

“Solar power, water power, stuff like that. The power of the future,” he said. “I wanted to think about what kind of fields would be expanding as I got out of college and entered the work force, and that's one of the main ones.”

Duff approached his college search knowing he wanted to study computer science, which knocked some interested colleges off his list.

“I think he'll be able to go down there and contribute right away,” Rauch said of Duff. “We felt like with his skill set, he could've gone anywhere, from Division I, potentially, with his athleticism, maybe NAIA. But then again, with his academic criteria, it became limiting with NAIA and Division II, because they just didn't have the type of programming that he needed academically.”

Rauch said that the three heading to Rose-Hulman show younger Panthers the sort of opportunities that could be open to them in the future.

“I think a lot of the guys can see, 'If we work hard like Isaac does, or if we work hard like Dillon does, if we're good teammates and work on our skills, college basketball is in our capabilities,'” Rauch said. “If you're playing basketball at Snider, you can play basketball beyond Snider, and that can be a platform to improve your life.”

