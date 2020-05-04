Use basketball as a coping mechanism

We want to use basketball as a platform to improve our lives. Obviously, this is a unique situation, a stressful situation or a devastating situation in some cases. And basketball has always been there for a lot of our guys as an escape. So basketball can be a platform as stress relief, as a coping mechanism. That's the first thing we encourage.

And then the second thing that we say is that we want basketball to be a platform to improve other people's lives. If there is any position that we have, the publicity that we might have, use it in a way to better other people.

Continue to look for ways to take this time and find ways to build people up. For me, it's culminated in this coaching website and platform that we're offering. (Editor's Note: Rauch, along with Nate Cangany of Whiteland and Heath Howington, recently started a website called Feel For The Game, which offers instructional articles, videos and conferences for coaches.) And part of that, I wanted to model that idea: Use this to lift others up, if we can. So that's been part of the inspiration.

For Snider basketball, heading into next year, we can't practice with them in June now. We can't do a whole lot of team stuff. The only thing they can really do is improve their athleticism. We continue to send them the strength-training regimen that we would have, had we been with them. And it's a little more geared toward body weight, since they don't have weights.

You can improve your own individual skill set. You don't need us to get better with your weak hand or get better with your basic balance. You don't even need a hoop for those things.

Jeremy Rauch is the Snider boys basketball coach.