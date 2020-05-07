Hoosier Plains adds more IHSAA schools

The Hoosier Plains Conference will have a whole new look in the upcoming school year.

The conference, which was founded in 2017 and has been the home of Lakeland Christian, sponsored only three sports for five schools. But Mike Gionfriddo, the athletic director at South Bend's Trinity School at Greenlawn, had a vision of a more traditional conference for some on northern Indiana's smaller, non-football-playing schools.

“We had other schools close by that were not in a conference, and then the more research we did, the more we found that those other schools who were not in a conference were interested,” said Tim Yocum, Lakeland Christian athletic director and HPC vice president.

Trinity, Lakeland Christian and Career Academy South Bend will move on to the expanded HPC, and will be joined by Argos, Bethany Christian and Elkhart Christian. Two of the original Hoosier Plains members, South Bend's Community Baptist Christian and Granger Christian, will not be members going forward as they do not belong to the IHSAA and do not necessarily compete under the same rules and regulations.

Most of the members are small private schools, although Argos is a public school and Career Academy South Bend is a public charter school that recently moved up to Class 2A in basketball.

“For some smaller Christian schools that don't have football, they've tried to get into other conferences, but the fact that they didn't have football was an issue for other schools,” Yocum said. “That's really prohibited some Christian schools from getting into a conference.”

The conference will sponsor baseball, boys and girls soccer, cross country, basketball, softball, track and field and volleyball.

Yocum said many of the schools' teams already played each other during their regular season schedules, but having an official conference will help with scheduling and building rivalries.

“It gives our student-athletes more opportunities for recognition,” Yocum said. “Many of the athletes at our school have not ever been in a conference before. And even though we had the Hoosier Plains Conference for the past four years, that's only been for girls volleyball in the fall and basketball in the winter. Our kids in cross country and track will now have the opportunity to compete in a conference, and they never have before, so that's new for some of us.”

The Cougars will be something of an outlier in this revamped conference, as Lakeland Christian is both the smallest school (the IHSAA listed enrollment in grades 9-12 at 96 for the most recent reclassification) and one of the more geographically far-flung schools.

“We're kind of used to traveling. From Lakeland Christian in Winona Lake, we're 40 minutes away from a couple of the schools, and the farthest would be Trinity, their complex is close to an hour and 15 minutes,” Yocum said.

Boys soccer is a signature sport for many of the schools in the new HPC, and many will continue to participate in the Northern Indiana Soccer Conference, which dates back to before soccer was an IHSAA-sponsored sport. The new HPC members have combined for 21 boys soccer sectional titles and six regional titles. Argos beat Indianapolis Lutheran for the Class A title in 2019.

